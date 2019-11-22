Discover Catholic Schools contest winners recognized

The Discover Catholic Schools in New England Art and Essay Contest are pictured with Superintendent of Catholic Schools Thomas Carroll at the Pastoral Center Nov. 15. Pilot photo/courtesy George Martell, Catholic Schools Office

In honor of Discover Catholic Schools in New England (DCSNE), the Catholic Schools Office ran its second annual DCSNE Art and Essay Contest.



The contest had guidelines that were tailored to different grade levels.



Kindergarten- and first-grade students were asked to create a drawing with the theme "Mary is our Mother." Second- and third-grade students could create a drawing or essay on the topic "Who is your favorite saint, and why?" Those in grades four through eight were asked to write an essay addressing "What happens when I pray the rosary?" and high school students were given the option of creating a work of art or write an essay on the topic "We are all called to be saints. What kind of saint do you want to be?"



More than 600 students submitted entries and the chosen winners -- along with their parents, principal and teachers -- attended a celebration at the Pastoral Center Nov. 15.



The 2019 winners are:



-- Kindergarten: Elizabeth Fernandes, Sacred Heart School-Early Childhood Center, Kingston



-- Grade 1: Harlow Tavanese, St. Pius V School, Lynn



-- Grade 2: Mia Pierre-Louis, St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, Lower Mills Campus



-- Grade 3: Kayla Antico, St. Patrick School, Stoneham



-- Grade 4: Kaylei Johnson, Immaculate Conception School, Revere



-- Grade 5: Cheyenne Brown, St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, Lower Mills Campus



-- Grade 6: Jaysen Janvier, Sacred Heart, Roslindale



-- Grade 7: Amia Barrow-Jordan, Sacred Heart School, Roslindale



-- Grade 8: Sara Johnston, St. Monica School, Methuen



-- Grade 11: Aniyah Bones, Cristo Rey High School, Boston



DCSNE is an annual effort to encourage and inspire people to explore their local Catholic schools. During this special week in November, every diocese in New England celebrates Catholic Education and highlights the achievements of our schools. DCSNE focuses on enrollment, marketing, and encouraging new families to join the school community.