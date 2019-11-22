TV film fare -- week of Dec. 1, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 1. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Dec. 1, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "A Christmas Carol" (1951). This British version of the Dickens classic has worn well over the years principally because of Alastair Sim's zestful performance as Scrooge, the old humbug whose transformation into a loving human being is a pleasure to behold. Director Brian Desmond Hurst's period piece does well with its 19th-century London setting and the ghostly visitations are done simply but with considerable flair. The result is dandy family viewing. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "King of Kings" (1961). Stolid screen spectacular presents the life of Christ within the historical context of Jewish resistance to Roman rule. Uncomfortably cast in the title role is Jeffrey Hunter, though more effective are Siobhan McKenna as his mother, Robert Ryan as John the Baptist, Hurd Hatfield as Pilate, Rip Torn as Judas and Harry Guardino as Barabbas. Directed by Nicholas Ray, the script is preoccupied with the period's political unrest but treats the Gospel account reverentially, if with more dramatic license than some might find acceptable. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Dec. 2, 9:05-11:35 p.m. EST (AMC) "Fred Claus" (2007). Generally funny yet bittersweet tale of a sad-sack Chicago repo man (Vince Vaughn) who travels to the North Pole to help his younger, more popular brother, St. Nicholas (Paul Giamatti), at Christmas, while a devious efficiency expert (Kevin Spacey) threatens to shut down the elves' toy factory. Underneath the laughs, Dan Fogelman's script is a surprisingly resonant take on sibling rivalry with lots of heart-tugging sentiment and solid messages about family, self-esteem, forgiveness and, ultimately, redemption. Under David Dobkin's deft direction, there's sharp work by the leads and the classy supporting cast (Miranda Richardson, Rachel Weisz, Kathy Bates and John Michael Higgins). Mild innuendo, an implied premarital living arrangement, a suggestive costume and some crass humor and expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Dec. 7, 12:15-2 p.m. EST (Showtime) "The House With a Clock in Its Walls" (2018). After his parents are killed in an accident, a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his eccentric uncle (Jack Black), who turns out to be a warlock. Having mastered some of the rudiments of his new guardian's craft, the lad assists him and his best friend (Cate Blanchett), a nice witch, in trying to locate and stop the timepiece of the title, a doomsday device with the capacity to turn the calendar back before the advent of humanity. For all its spells and incantations, director Eli Roth's adaptation of the first in a series of books by John Bellairs lacks magic, though some of the humor works. Too scary for tots, the film is acceptable for most others, despite the quasi-profanities that occasionally and, given the target audience, needlessly crop up in Eric Kripke's screenplay. Occult themes, considerable peril, some scatological humor, a few mild oaths. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



