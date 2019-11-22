TV program notes -- week of Dec. 1, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 1 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Dec. 1, 1:30-3 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Christmas in Vienna." This episode of the series "In Concert" showcases the Vienna Symphonic Orchestra, Singing Academy and famous Boys Choir performing Christmas songs from around the world (TV-Y -- all children).



Sunday, Dec. 1, 8-9 p.m. EST (ABC) "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." Perennial animated favorite which tells the story behind Santa's red suit, flying reindeer, ho-ho laugh, elves and toy factory in the North Pole. Narrated by Fred Astaire (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, Dec. 1, 8:30-9 p.m. EST (Fox) "Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas." The arctic herd of the "Ice Age" franchise celebrates Christmas in this animated special featuring the voices of John Leguizamo, Ray Romano and others (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Dec. 3, 9:30-11 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "Pete Seeger Tribute Concert: Woody's Children 50th Anniversary." Folk musicians salute Pete Seeger on his 100th birthday (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Dec. 7, 4-5 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Called to Communion With Dr. David Anders." Televised version of Catholic convert David Anders' radio show that asks those outside the church, "What is stopping you from becoming Catholic?" (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



