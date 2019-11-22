'Cheat,' Nov. 21, Sundance Now

NEW YORK (CNS) -- When the psychological suspense drama "Cheat" aired on Britain's ITV channel in March of 2019, it became the U.K.'s second-most watched new drama of the year.



American audiences, however, may not be as enamored with the clever but overwrought miniseries, which debuts on the AMC Networks' streaming service, Sundance Now, Thursday, Nov. 21.



Episodes will continue to be released each Thursday through Dec. 12, with the entire series available to stream thereafter.



The plot centers on the relationship between Leah Dale (Katherine Kelly, "Coronation Street"), a sociology lecturer at the fictitious St. Helen's College outside of London, and Rose (Molly Windsor), one of her students. When apathetic Rose turns in a paper that's far superior to anything she's done previously, Leah's suspicions are aroused.



Determined to "make sure things are done properly," Leah accuses Rose of plagiarism. She has a lot to lose by doing so.



Her allegation, if disproved, could endanger Leah's opportunity to become a tenured professor. There's also a personal risk involved since Leah and one of her colleagues, Stephan (Parker Sawyers), both of whom are married, are carrying on an affair -- and Leah fears Rose may have caught them in a compromising situation.



Further, Leah's charge could cost the college financially because Rose's father, William (Adrian Edmondson), is a wealthy benefactor to it.



When Leah nonetheless proceeds, Rose predictably schemes to get even. Her principal means of doing so involves seducing Leah's husband, English literature professor Adam (Tom Goodman-Hill).



With all the major characters cheating on their spouses, there's a strong dose of sexuality on offer here. Though a fair amount of it is displayed, the most intimate moments occur offscreen. There's also a scene in which characters exchange sexually graphic images of themselves. This is probably justified by the context and viewers are spared any obscene sights.



There's no such reticence where the candid discussion of sexuality is concerned. And the occasional coarse term crops up as well. Given all these factors, only adults interested in engaging with demanding material should take on "Cheat."



There's a strange dichotomy to the proceedings. The story is engaging but the figures who populate it are not.



Leah, for instance, is difficult and unpleasant. She displays contempt for Adam even as she betrays him. For all her high-mindedness, moreover, she's blind to her own failings. Nor can the audience respect Adam since he cluelessly allows Rose to manipulate him.



As for Rose herself -- played with energy by Windsor -- she's drawn as a straightforward villain. Though there's a sort of morbid appeal to the mischief she wreaks, viewers aren't meant to sympathize with her.



What remains is the guessing game involved in following the show. Those willing to settle for the pleasure of an intricate, though at times overly coincidental, puzzle will be satisfied with "Cheat," if not with the figures caught up in its tragedy.



- - -



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



