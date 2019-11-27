TV program notes -- week of Dec. 8, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 8 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.

Monday, Dec. 9, 10-10:45 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Homage to the Immaculate Conception." On the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Father presides over the traditional homage to Mary Immaculate in Rome's Piazza di Spagna (TV-G -- general audience).

Monday, Dec. 9, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception." Live broadcast from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10-11 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "The Pension Gamble." This episode of the series "Frontline" looks at how state governments and Wall Street led America's public pensions into a $4 trillion hole. Correspondent Martin Smith investigates the consequences for teachers, police, firefighters and other public servants.

Thursday, Dec. 12, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe." Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Rome in honor of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (TV-G -- general audience).

Friday, Dec. 13, 8:30-9 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "Chefs Marcus and Vivian: A Taste of What's Next." Chefs Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson visit Los Angeles to discuss the impact of immigrant food in America (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).

Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.

