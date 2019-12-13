Archdiocesan high school football season wrap-up

The St. John's Prep Hawks are pictured following their Division 1 Superbowl win at Gillette Stadium Dec. 7. Pilot photo/courtesy St. John's Prep

Austin Prep, Reading vs. St. Mary's, Lynn



Beginning a new rivalry, and playing at Manning Field in Lynn on Thanksgiving eve, the visiting Cougars from Austin Prep had a nice time, beating St. Mary's 32-14. Led by Billy Tucker, Austin Prep ends at 5-6. St. Mary, led by Sean Driscoll, ends at 6-5.



Bishop Fenwick, Peabody vs. Malden Catholic



Beginning a new rivalry on Thanksgiving eve, the boys from Bishop Fenwick in Peabody came over Malden Catholic and departed with a 46-18 win over Malden Catholic. Previously, Fenwick won the Division 6/North title on Nov. 15 with a 25-20 win over Stoneham. A spectacular season ended with a Division 6 Superbowl loss to Ashland on Dec. 7 at Gillette by a score of 28-22. Led by Dave Woods, Bishop Fenwick ends at 10-3. Malden Catholic, led by Bill Raycraft, ends at 2-9.



Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell Tech



Playing at home on Thanksgiving Eve, the Lowell Catholic Crusaders had a great season come to a disappointing end with a 35-0 loss to their city rival. Lowell Catholic was led by Jason Houston. As a result of the game, both teams end at 8-3.



Cardinal Spellman, Brockton vs. Archbishop Williams, Braintree



The boys from Cardinal Spellman travelled over to Braintree on Thanksgiving morning and beat their rival by a score of 35-8 and captured the Catholic Central Large title, too. Spellman, led by Ron St. George, ends at 7-3. Archbishop Williams, led by Matt Reggiannini, ends at 5-6.



Central Catholic, Lawrence vs. Lawrence High



Playing at Veterans Stadium in the city of Lawrence on Thanksgiving morning, the Central Catholic Raiders ended a great season with a 23-14 win over their city rival and clinched sole possession of the Merrimac Valley Conference Large title. Led by Chuck Adamopoulos, Central Catholic ends at 9-2. Lawrence High School ends at 2-9.



Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen, Billerica



In the first year of this new rivalry, Shawsheen, playing at home in Billerica on Thanksgiving morning, ended a great season with a 14-8 win over Arlington Catholic. Shawsheen, led by Al Costabile, ends at 9-2. Arlington Catholic, led by Anthony Petrelis, ends at 2-9.



Boston College High vs. Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



Playing at home in West Roxbury on Thanksgiving morning in the Pumpkin Bowl, the CM Knights beat their rival by a close score, 19-14. Previously, CM repeated as Division 1/South title champions on Nov. 15, beating Franklin 42-8. Their undefeated season came to an end with a loss to St. John Prep in the Division 1 Superbowl on Dec. 7. Led by John DiBiaso, Catholic Memorial ends at a remarkable 11-1. BC High, led by Jonathan Brillo, ends at 6-5.



Xaverian, Westwood vs. St. John Prep, Danvers



Playing at home in Danvers on Thanksgiving morning, the Eagles defeated the visiting Hawks from Westwood with a decisive 35-0 win. Previously, Prep won the Division 1/North title on Nov. 15 and advanced to the Division 1 Superbowl for a rematch with Catholic Memorial at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7. In an exciting game amid cold temps, Prep won 21-14, repeating as Superbowl champs. Led by Brian St. Pierre, St. John Prep ends at 11-1. Xaverian, led by Al Fornaro, ends at 4-7.