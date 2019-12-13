'Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements,' Dec. 11, HBO

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The film "Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements" takes its title, of course, from Ludwig von Beethoven's famous 19th-century composition for piano.



Anticipating by a year the 250th anniversary of the iconic composer's 1770 birth, the deeply humane, wonderfully poignant documentary premieres on the HBO pay-cable channel Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9-10:30 p.m. EST.



Emmy award-winning filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky trains her camera on her own family to create an intimate yet accessible portrait of the impact of generational deafness on musical expression. She's the hearing mother of a deaf son, Jonas, and the daughter of deaf parents, Paul and Sally.



Brodsky's takes a cinema-verite approach to her material. She also incorporates, to good and pleasing effect, some marvelously evocative home movies and visually striking computer animation to illuminate her three-part story.



Brodsky, as narrator, begins with sobering but not surprising news: Her first-born, Jonas, is profoundly hearing impaired. At the age of 4, Brodsky says, "the audible world for Jonas was closed shut." Keenly attuned to her family history, the director observes that Jonas is experiencing "hand-me-down" deafness.



Her parents have recently had cochlear implants installed. These devices artificially allow hearing-impaired people to experience modified sound, and the filmmaker opts to have this procedure done for her young son.



"Moonlight Sonata," however, doesn't address the controversy surrounding these devices in the deaf community, where many feel they represent an attempt to fix a condition that doesn't need to be repaired.



Now 11, Jonas learns, through playing piano, to "navigate the world of sound." After his paternal grandfather, John, introduces his grandson to the titular composition, the young pianist becomes fixated with mastering it.



It's a fitting choice for Jonas because Beethoven, who was almost totally deaf by the time he was 44, was beginning to lose his hearing when he wrote "Piano Sonata Number 14" -- as the 1801 piece is more formally known. "Music is like a dream. One that I cannot hear" is the Beethoven epigram that frames "Moonlight Sonata."



The documentary's second movement focuses on Jonas' relationship with his exacting piano teacher Colleen. She pushes Jonas to reproduce, fully and precisely, what Beethoven originally expressed, namely, "the depth of human experience from the really awful to the really exalted."



In the third movement, Jonas, following his grandfather Paul's example, increasingly unplugs his cochlear device. "When I play without my implants," Jonas says, "I feel really joyful."



Save for one fleeting image of implied violence, nothing problematic occurs in "Moonlight Sonata." Themes of deafness and dementia may be too challenging for younger children, but this affirming and touching documentary will be a source of enrichment for adults and adolescents.



To the filmmaker's credit, she follows the narrative where it leads, and a momentous subplot involving Paul adds a further layer of emotional resonance to her work. In fact, the program's most gut-wrenching moment occurs when this wonderfully sympathetic, proud and intelligent man, 78 and coping with Alzheimer's, is told he can no longer drive his grandchildren.



A meditation on the true nature of gifts and disabilities -- and on what one generation can teach or inherit from another -- "Moonlight Sonata" is a small wonder of a film that's not to be missed.



- - -



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.