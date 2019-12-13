TV film fare -- week of Dec. 22, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 22. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Dec. 22, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Going My Way" (1944). Bing Crosby ambles amiably through the role of Father O'Malley, the crooning curate sent to assist the aging, crotchety pastor (Barry Fitzgerald) of a poor parish in need of change. Director Leo McCarey's sentimental story is well-paced with humor and songs such as "Swinging on a Star," but at its sugary center is the theme of new ways replacing the old as conveyed amusingly but with feeling by the two principals. The definitive Hollywood version of Catholic life in an age of innocence, the picture retains appeal today mainly as a well-crafted vehicle of popular entertainment. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. (The 1945 sequel "The Bells of St. Mary's" follows, 10:15 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST)



Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7-9 p.m. EST (AMC) "Elf" (2003). Warmhearted yuletide comedy about a foundling (Will Ferrell) raised by elves in Santa's workshop who travels from the North Pole to New York City to reconnect with his long-lost father (James Caan), a workaholic scrooge bereft of Christmas cheer. Full of goofy candy-cane humor, director Jon Favreau's holiday film imparts a strong family-friendly message but uses a secular sieve to filter out any religious references about the true meaning of Christmas. Minimal mildly crude language and humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, Dec. 27, 6-8 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" (2009). Intermittently amusing sequel in which the outsized antics of the comically wayward titular matriarch (Tyler Perry) are interspersed through a sober drama about an Atlanta assistant district attorney's (Derek Luke) effort to reclaim a childhood friend (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who's become a drug-addicted prostitute, despite the objections of his pampered fiancee (Ion Overman). Perry, who also wrote and directed, lacks a subtle touch and indulges in a few mild impieties, but he also pays tribute to the redeeming effects of faith and forgiveness, especially through the character of a dedicated minister (Viola Davis). Prostitution theme, off-screen rape, a scene of physical abuse, drug use, some sexual and slightly irreverent humor, a few crass words and at least one use of profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Friday, Dec. 27, 9:45 p.m.-midnight EST (TCM) "The Little Foxes" (1941). Engrossing adaptation of Lillian Hellman's play about a woman (Bette Davis) and her two brothers (Charles Dingle and Carl Benton Reid) who conspire to get the money needed for a business deal from her estranged but wealthy, seriously ill husband (Herbert Marshall). Directed by William Wyler and strikingly photographed by Gregg Toland, the post-Civil War drama centers on the Southern family's conniving among themselves and ultimately against each other, with Davis memorable as the shrewd, conscienceless wife. Fascinating portrait of self-defeating greed. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Dec. 28, 8-9:45 p.m. EST (HBO) "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" (2019). A 21-year-old insurance worker (Justice Smith) hunts for his estranged father, a detective who may or may not have died in a car crash. He's helped by dad's pocket-monster partner (voice of Ryan Reynolds), a wisecracking creature he initially dislikes but eventually befriends, and by an aspiring reporter (Kathryn Newton) with whom he's soon smitten. The first live-action feature in the franchise that began with video games in the 1990s showcases too much mayhem for little kids but is acceptable for other age groups, a lot of loose talk about transferring souls from one body to another notwithstanding. Writer-director Rob Letterman salutes teamwork and family ties while keeping the romantic behavior chaste. But viewers not yet initiated into the mysteries of the Pokemon universe may feel both left behind and unimpressed. Considerable stylized violence, a couple of mild oaths, vague sexual and drug-related jokes, a bit of scatological humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Dec. 28, 10:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. EST (Cinemax) "Rampage" (2018). Entertaining bit of outsized nonsense combining 1970s-style disaster movie spectacle with the even older altered-animal trope that gave the world Godzilla, and derived in part from the video arcade game of the same title. When a space station is destroyed, the DNA-changing chemical an evil corporation (led by Malin Akerman and Jake Lacy) was developing on board plummets to various localities around the world transforming and enraging, among other animals, a previously peaceful albino gorilla. To save the primate from running amok and being put down, his devoted trainer (Dwayne Johnson) teams with a geneticist (Naomie Harris) and an unconventional government agent (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). But the trio soon find themselves up against an enhanced wolf and a monstrous crocodile as well. Considered as campy fun, director Brad Peyton's mayhem fest works well enough as a time-killer for grown-ups, though artistic or moral significance is entirely absent. Frequent monster violence, mostly stylized but with some gore, several uses of profanity and a couple of milder oaths, at least one rough and numerous crude terms, obscene gestures. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



