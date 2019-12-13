TV program notes -- week of Dec. 22, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 22 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Dec. 22, 7-8 p.m. EST (ABC) "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!" Animated special centering on Rerun, the lovable but ever-skeptical younger brother of Linus and Lucy, and Snoopy's canine brother, Spike (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Dec. 23, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Christmas at Belmont." This year's edition of the special features Belmont University students along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children's Choir. Taped in the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, the show includes classic holiday songs and festive tunes (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Dec. 24, 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve in Rome." Pope Francis celebrates the Solemnity of the Birth of Our Lord from St. Peter's Basilica (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Dec. 25, 6-6:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Urbi et Orbi: Message and Blessing." Pope Francis delivers his Christmas blessing to the city of Rome and the world. The event will be rerun 3:30-4 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Dec. 25, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Christmas Day." Mass for Christmas Day broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas." Royal historian and TV personality Lucy Worsley examines the Tudor-era origins of some favorite Christmas traditions (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Dec. 26, 8-8:30 p.m. EST (ABC) "Happy New Year, Charlie Brown." In this classic "Peanuts" special, the gang is preparing to ring in 1986 and Marcie and Peppermint Patty are throwing a big New Year's Eve bash. But Charlie Brown plans to celebrate the holiday by curling up with a big book that weighs nearly as much as he does: Tolstoy's "War and Peace." Another "Peanuts" cartoon, "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," follows 8:30-9 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



