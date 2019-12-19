CatholicTV to launch new podcasting division Grexly

Courtesy The CatholicTV Network

WATERTOWN -- On Jan. 1, 2020, the CatholicTV Network will launch a new, standalone podcasting division called Grexly. At www.grexly.com, listeners can find seven free podcasts on a variety of topics ranging from living the Catholic faith to mental health to popular culture.



Grexly podcasts are hosted both by in-house personalities as well as other Catholic creators whom the Network is collaborating with. Hosts include Tommy Tighe of CatholicTV's "Repent and Submit," and Boston College sophomore Olivia Colombo.



Adam Stone, CatholicTV's head of creative, said "When we started looking into this we were coming from the place of creating television, which of course is our history. In television, there are limitations on the kind of projects we can undertake. But as we rolled up our sleeves and started doing some research, it became apparent that by creating something like Grexly, we would have virtually no limitations."



"With Grexly, we could launch a home for Catholic artists and give them the freedom to push the medium as far as they can. We could also create a space for Catholic listeners to find the content they want all in one place, and a sense of community. So I can honestly say that this whole division was founded in a spirit of hope, artistry and possibility -- which is a beautiful place to come from," he added.



All Grexly podcasts will also be available on iTunes and Spotify. Listeners can become patrons of Grexly through Patreon.com, where they can donate monthly and receive exclusive content and other benefits. Full descriptions of all the podcasts can already be viewed at www.grexly.com ahead of the Jan. 1 launch.