TV film fare -- week of Dec. 29, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 29. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, Dec. 30, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017). Vibrant comic-book adaptation follows the double life of seemingly ordinary high school student Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he struggles to keep his extracurricular crime-fighting activities as Spider-Man concealed from his easily worried guardian, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). In this reboot for the franchise, industrialist Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), makes Peter his protege, and tries to keep him focused on thwarting petty misdemeanors. But Peter, who yearns to secure a place among the elite Avengers, finds an irresistible target when he stumbles across the dangerous schemes of mechanically winged villain Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director and co-writer Jon Watts crafts a lively and satisfying action adventure, showcasing both loyal friendship (Jacob Batalon plays Peter's best pal) and restrained romance (Laura Harrier portrays the schoolmate for whom he pines). Yet, while the combat is kept virtually bloodless, some of the dialogue puts this off-limits for the many youngsters who would otherwise likely enjoy it. Possibly acceptable for older adolescents. Much stylized violence, including gunplay and a beating, a single gruesome image, brief sexual humor, a couple of mild oaths, two implied but unspoken rough terms, a few crude and several crass expressions, an obscene gesture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Monday, Dec. 30, 10 p.m.-midnight EST (Showtime) "Five Feet Apart" (2019). This generally engaging young-adult romantic drama about the redeeming power of sacrificial love is aimed, with the precision of a heat-seeking missile, at 17-year-old girls. But mature themes, including sexuality, preclude endorsement for most adolescents. Director Justin Baldoni and screenwriters Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis take on mortality from cystic fibrosis, a subject that could easily have led them into tasteless mawkishness. Instead, they've treated their material in a way that's compassionate, medically correct and, for the most part, morally sound. Two teens (Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse) participating in a clinical trial of innovative medications take the first steps toward falling in love despite not being able to kiss or even touch each other for fear of a potentially fatal sharing of bacteria. She has a couple of tragic secrets; he proves eager to be under her moral tutelage; and the parents of both, as is de rigeur for the genre, appear only briefly as supporting players, a situation that requires the duo to work out their issues for themselves. References to homosexuality, a single instance of rough language, fleeting crude talk. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Little Women" (1994). Pretty, sentimental version of Louisa May Alcott's classic 1868 novel about four daughters growing up in New England during the Civil War under the watchful eye of an idealistic mother (Susan Sarandon) centers on independent-minded Jo (Winona Ryder) who spurns a wealthy suitor (Christian Bale) to pursue her dreams of becoming a writer. Director Gillian Armstrong's warm characterizations stress unfailing generosity, love, forgiveness and feminine strength in a sweetly charming but dramatically bland production. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Thursday, Jan. 2, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "Road to Morocco" (1942). Wacky comic romp in which castaways Bing Crosby and Bob Hope land in a desert kingdom, vie to wed its princess (Dorothy Lamour) and wind up captives of a rebel Arab chieftain (Anthony Quinn). Directed by David Butler, the third Road comedy continues the pair's genial buffoonery as small-time hustlers trying to woo Lamour amidst throwaway gags, one-liners, talking camels and occasional songs. Some mild sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association. (Followed by the 1946 sequel "Road to Utopia" 9:30-11:15 p.m. EST)



Friday, Jan. 3, 6:15-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Things to Come" (1936). British sci-fi classic opens on Christmas Eve 1940 as war erupts, then drags on for 30 years with people living in ruins under a brutal warlord (Ralph Richardson) until a group of scientists establish a new world order that by 2036 has become a technological utopia, though condemned as inhuman by a rebel artist (Cedric Hardwicke) who seeks to stop a scientist (Raymond Massey) from shooting a rocket to the moon. Directed by William Cameron Menzies and scripted by H.G. Wells, the melodramatic action and period dialogue may creak a bit, but they don't detract from the picture's eerily prophetic story, striking photography, epic-scale set design and clever montage work. Stylized violence, menacing situations and veiled sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, Jan. 4, 8-9:55 p.m. EST (Cinemax) "Meet the Fockers" (2004). Glossy, good-natured, often intentionally tasteless sequel to "Meet the Parents" as Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and his soon-to-be bride, Pam (Teri Polo), and in-laws (Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner) drive to Florida to meet his gregarious, unconventional parents (Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman) with predictably farcical results. The chief pleasure of director Jay Roach's fitfully funny film is watching the stars go through their anything-for-a-laugh paces so gamely, but though the film ultimately espouses good family values, much of the humor, language and setups are on the crude side. Sexual situations and innuendo, coarse language and brief rear nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



