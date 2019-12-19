TV program notes -- week of Dec. 29, 2019

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 29 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "N.Y. Philharmonic: Celebrating Sondheim." In this "Live From Lincoln Center" presentation, the New York Philharmonic rings in the New Year by performing the music of Stephen Sondheim (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4-6 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God." Pope Francis presides at Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. The liturgy will be rerun 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Jan. 1, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2020." Hugh Bonneville hosts this special showcasing a performance by the Vienna Philharmonic. Part of the series "Great Performances" (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



