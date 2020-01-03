TV film fare -- week of Jan. 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Jan. 12. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Jan. 12, 6-9 p.m. EST (AMC) "The Hunger Games" (2012). Dystopian adventure tracking two teens (Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson) as they participate in the titular event, a televised survival tournament in which youthful combatants from oppressed outlying districts are forced to battle one another until only one remains alive for the entertainment of their society's decadent urban elite. Director and co-writer Gary Ross' screen version of the first volume in Suzanne Collins' best-selling trilogy of novels is an effective combination of epic spectacle and emotional drama during which humane values are pitted against Darwinian moral chaos. But sensibilities are not spared in the portrayal of the grim contest, so parents need to weigh carefully whether to allow targeted teens to watch. Possibly acceptable for mature adolescents. Considerable, sometimes gory, hand-to-hand and weapons violence and graphic images of bloody wounds. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (The other three films in the series follow in order, concluding with "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2" (2015) 2:30-5:30 a.m. EST Monday, Jan. 13)



Sunday, Jan. 12, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Harry and Tonto" (1974). Art Carney stars as Harry, the 72-year-old retired teacher who, after being evicted from his New York apartment, takes to the road with his cat Tonto, sees different aspects of contemporary American life and reaches California to continue his struggle alone. Written, produced and directed by Paul Mazursky, the subtle, sensitive, bittersweet comedy about old age and loneliness is marred only by the needless inclusion of many vulgarisms that may not be suitable for the young. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Wednesday, Jan. 15, 3:30-5:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Last Days of Pompeii" (1935). Creaky but colorful tale in which a happy Pompeii blacksmith (Preston Foster) turns dour seeking wealth as a gladiator, then finds it as a trader in Judea where his boy is cured by the miracle worker later crucified by Pontius Pilate (Basil Rathbone). But back home, the unworldliness of his now-Christian son puzzles the rich old man, then inspires him to save others in the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius. Directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack, the episodic story of a good man changing into a greedy one, then shedding selfishness in the face of disaster plods fitfully along until the spectacular effects depicting the city's destruction. Stylized violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:45-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "The Hunt for Red October" (1990). Cold War thriller based on Tom Clancy's novel tracks the near clash of U.S. and U.S.S.R. submarines in the Atlantic when a maverick Soviet sub captain (Sean Connery) plots to defect. Director John McTiernan captivates viewers with the suspenseful story, fine ensemble cast and masterful production design without resorting to gratuitous violence for thrills and chills. Some intense menace and climactic violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m. EST (AMC) "Captain Phillips" (2013). Engrossing, complex and compassionate docudrama about the skipper (Tom Hanks) of a giant container ship who is taken hostage by Somali pirates off the horn of Africa in 2009. Director Paul Greengrass, a master of the format, skillfully re-creates the harrowing maritime ordeal while keeping the humanity of all those concerned in the foreground. Exhibiting a rare combination of empathy and technical virtuosity (save for obtrusive music), the movie highlights numerous moral dilemmas without passing conclusive judgment on any of them. Hanks' nuanced performance is given a fascinating counterweight by the memorable turn of Barkhad Abdi as the lead pirate. Because its fair and empathetic treatment provides a model for processing the events depicted, the film is probably suitable for older teens. Numerous menacing sequences, several violent episodes with nongraphic bloody images, substance abuse, two instances of profanity, three uses of crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Jan. 18, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (HBO) "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019). The messy plot of this grating sequel to 2014's "Godzilla" centers on a divorced couple (Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga) and their teen daughter (Millie Bobby Brown) who get caught up in a worldwide rampage by outsized monsters known as Titans. Human interest gets trampled underfoot as the lumbering creatures screech with rage and do battle with one another, courtesy of the special effects unit. While director and co-writer Michael Dougherty's film is acceptable for most grown-ups, its weird attempt at an environmentalist theme comes across as addled and the repeated assertion in its dialogue that the Titans were "the first gods" will irk believers. Pervasive stylized violence, some of it harsh, numerous uses of profanity, a couple of mild oaths, at least one rough and several crude terms, an obscene gesture. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



