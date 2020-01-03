TV program notes -- week of Jan. 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 12 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 12, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord." Pope Francis celebrates Mass with the sacrament of Baptism, live from the Sistine Chapel. The liturgy will be rerun noon-2 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Jan. 13, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump, Pt. 1." First episode of a two-part series that investigates America's increasingly bitter, divided and toxic politics. The "Frontline" presentation concludes Tuesday, Jan. 14, 9-11 p.m. EST.



Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Hippos: Africa's River Giants." This episode of the series "Nature" reveals an unexpected side of hippos as they protect their young and face their rivals in a drought (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Jan. 15, 9:30-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Fatal Flaws: Legalizing Assisted Death." Filmmaker Kevin Dunn delves into the real-life consequences of legalized euthanasia and assisted suicide. (TV-Y -- all children).



Saturday, Jan. 18, 8-10 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Pro-Life Mass From Los Angeles." A requiem Mass for the unborn (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



