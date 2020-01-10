Visiting Nurse Foundation to purchase Jeanne Jugan Residence

The statue of St. Jeanne Jugan, the foundress of the Little Sisters of the Poor, stands outside the Jeanne Jugan residence in Somerville. Pilot file photo/Gregory L. Tracy

SOMERVILLE -- The Visiting Nurse Foundation announced Jan. 6 that it has reached an agreement with the Little Sisters of the Poor to purchase Jeanne Jugan Residence in Somerville.



The Visiting Nurse Association has served the Somerville community continuously since 1906. Since 2000, the VNA has operating assisted living and senior living residences in Somerville, along with the community-based services for which the VNA is traditionally known. This purchase of Jeanne Jugan Residence will allow the Foundation to expand its services to seniors needing skilled nursing and residential care living options.



"This is a truly exciting time for VNA," said VNA president and CEO Linda S. Cornell.



"It is an opportunity for us to offer additional residential options for seniors in our community. In addition, it is an honor to continue the tradition of compassionate care that has characterized the ministry of the Little Sisters of the Poor to their residents for well over a century. The Little Sisters have rendered extraordinary service to the residents, their families and the community; we hope to continue that tradition of compassionate care to seniors for many years to come," Cornell said.



The facility, situated on a 3.8 acre campus on Highland Avenue in Somerville, is currently licensed for 26 skilled nursing beds and 58 residential care beds. In addition, the home offers 27 independent living apartments.



All of the current Jeanne Jugan residents will be able to remain in their current residences.



"The Little Sisters of the Poor are delighted that the Visiting Nurse Foundation has agreed to purchase Jeanne Jugan Residence and to continue to ensure that it operates as a skilled nursing, residential care and independent living facility for seniors," said Sister Maureen Weiss, LSP, administrator of Jeanne Jugan Residence and local superior of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Somerville.



"As we have come to know the mission of the Visiting Nurse Association and have visited their residential facilities, we have been so impressed by the quality of care provided to the residents and the dignity and respect afforded to the residents by the staff. We believe that our residents will continue to receive excellent care after the transfer of the facility and for many years to come," said Sister Maureen.



The transfer of ownership of the facility is slated for late spring 2020.