TV program notes -- week of Jan. 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 19 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Jan. 20, 10-11:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Accept the Call." In filmmaker Eunice Lau's documentary, a Somalian father living in the United States strives to understand why his son would try to join ISIS. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Tuesday, Jan. 21, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Bombing Auschwitz." This episode of the series "Secrets of the Dead" considers whether an Allied attack on Auschwitz would have stopped future atrocities (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30-7 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil." Opening liturgy of the annual prayer vigil for the March for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "March for Life." Live and complete coverage of the most important pro-life event of the year: the annual March for Life in Washington. (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



