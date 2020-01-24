St. James Society meets in Lima

Mission crosses are presented to Fathers Ixon Chateau and Edward Rogan. Pictured left to right are: Father Chateau (Boston); Merrimack Regional Bishop Robert Hennessey; Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland (Retreat Master for Annual Society Retreat); Father Rogan (Killala); and Father David Costello (Limerick) recently re-elected Director of the Missionary Society of St. James. Pilot photo/courtesy Father Loreto Jaque of Lima, Peru

Each year, the members of the Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle meets at the society's Center House in Lima, Peru. The meeting serves as a combination of a retreat and reunion, and this year, the occasion for the presentation of mission crosses to two new members of the society.



The retreat was preached by the Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin. He was well received and served as a reminder of the link between the society and the many society members from Ireland who served.



The present director, Father David Costello, recalled, "We were delighted by Archbishop Martin's presence. In addition to being a wonderful spiritual guide, he reminded us of the legendary missionary spirit of the Irish."



Bishop Robert Hennessey observed that during these days he was thinking about the Primate: "this is the successor of St. Patrick -- a great missionary disciple."



The presentation of mission crosses to the two newest members of the society also called to mind the society's founder, Richard Cardinal Cushing. Father Ixon Chateau becomes the latest in a long line of Boston priests who have served in South America; while Father Edward Rogan signifies that the missionary impulse is still alive in Ireland.