Classifications for Jan. 23, 2020

On: 1/23/2020By , In: Media
NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are classifications of movies recently reviewed by Catholic News Service.

"The Gentlemen" (STX) -- Catholic News Service classification, O -- morally offensive. Motion Picture Association rating, R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

"Parasite" (Neon) -- Catholic News Service classification, L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. Motion Picture Association rating, R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

