Researcher: Laws, regulations show deterrent effect on gun violence

In this 2016 file photo, guns are shown for sale at the AO Sword gun store in El Cajon, Calif. (CNS photo/Mike Blake, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Comprehensive background checks are but one tool to reduce gun violence in the United States, according to the director of Johns Hopkins University's Center for Gun Policy and Research.



"Comprehensive background checks are necessary but insufficient to reduce gun violence," said Daniel Webster. They are "a necessary requirement for having big changes, but passing such a law in and by itself is not sufficient to get where we want to go."



"We need to reduce both legal and illegal gun carrying in public," Webster said in a Jan. 27 policy workshop on gun violence at the Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington. But "put laws aside for a moment," he added. "How do you, on the ground, try to change behaviors?"



Some of the effects of background-check laws he said he has seen include many who are prone to violence yet aren't prohibited from buying firearms; the information provided for background checks don't match crime records; FBI records are not complete, reducing their effectiveness; record verification takes more than 72 hours in some cases; and poor compliance due to weak laws and enforcement.



It was the failure of the 72-hour time limit on background checks, Webster said, that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the weaponry he needed to kill nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina in 2015.



Moreover, "it's a wholly voluntary system for states to send gun information to the FBI," he said. "That's, frankly, what we do as employers -- we have background checks" for prospective employees, but not for prospective gun buyers.



Webster noted the frequency of domestic abuse situations that ultimately result in gun violence. "Most arrests for domestic violence do not result in a conviction for domestic violence," he said. "If you do that same thing to a neighbor or someone else, you would get convicted."



The number of homicides in domestic altercations, Webster added, "explains what intimate partner relations look like these days."



Webster said research of his due to be published in early February will show that, between 1985 and 2017, gun purchaser licensing is associated with a 56% lower rate of fatal mass shootings in those states. Purchaser licensing, he added, is associated with lower rates of officers shot with handguns in the line of duty.



A 2019 poll showed 77% of U.S. adults support handgun purchaser licensing -- and support is on the upswing, Webster said. Among gun owners themselves, 61% support licensing, and 77% of gun owners living in states with such laws support licensing.



When Maryland passed a licensing law, there was a 67% cut in the flow of guns from the state's licensed gun dealers that were used in crimes, according to Webster.



But "the exact opposite of what happened in Maryland happened in Missouri," he said, when lawmakers in 2007 repealed a permit-to-purchase law that required would-be buyers to be vetted at their county sheriff's office. "We tracked a twofold increase in these (kinds of) guns after the law was repealed," Webster added.



"The biggest change in the past 25 years," he noted, "is the deregulation of civilian gun carrying." What had been a handful of states a generation ago that had less stringent concealed-carry laws has changed to a clear majority of states allowing concealed-carry and even open-carry arms-bearing.



Where the church stands on guns is unambiguous, said Michael O'Rourke, a domestic policy adviser on social development in the U.S. bishops' Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development.



O'Rourke cited a half-dozen entries in the Catechism of the Catholic Church that speak to guns, as well as the Compendium of Catholic Social Teaching, St. John Paul II's 1999 World Day of Peace message, and Pope Francis' 2015 address to a joint session of Congress in which he said, "It is our duty" to confront the problems of the arms trade.



The Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, O'Rourke noted, addressed the right to purchase and own arms in 1994. "Limiting the purchases of such arms," it said then, "would certainly not infringe upon the rights of anyone."



The U.S. bishops, O'Rourke said, have spoken on the topic for at least 45 years, including a 1975 statement, "Handgun Violence: A Threat to Life," in which they said: "Most homicides are not the result of crime; rather, they are the outcome of quarrels and arguments among spouses, friends and acquaintances. In thee situations, it is the ready availability of handguns that often leads to deadly and tragic results."



The annual Catholic Social Ministry Gathering is organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development in collaboration with 10 other USCCB departments and 16 national Catholic organizations.