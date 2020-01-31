TV film fare -- week of Feb. 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 9. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 9, 8-10:15 p.m. EST (TCM) "Strike Up the Band" (1940). Bouncy teen musical in which a high school band leader (Mickey Rooney), set on winning a network radio competition of new bands, gets the gang (including Judy Garland) to put on a show raising the fare to New York to perform for contest judge Paul Whiteman. Director Busby Berkeley paces the story's youthful enthusiasm and high hopes with refreshing musical numbers and an idealized view of small-town life and values. Pleasant fun from an optimistic past. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-6:45 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Peggy Sue Got Married" (1986). A middle-aged mom (Kathleen Turner), about to be divorced from her unfaithful husband (Nicolas Cage), relives her past when she faints at a class reunion and discovers that the person she was and has become are one and the same. Director Francis Ford Coppola carefully controls the sentimental romanticism inherent in this story showing the continuum of values through the course of an individual's life. Brief scene of lovemaking and some coarse language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-4 p.m. EST (AMC) "The Princess Bride" (1987). Affectionate, lighthearted parody of medieval romance as a young beauty (Robin Wright) is saved from a forced marriage to a nasty prince (Chris Sarandon) by a farm boy turned pirate (Cary Elwes). Directed by Rob Reiner from William Goldman's script, the comic proceedings are marked with verbal wit and some silly turns by Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal. Some comic-book violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, Feb. 15, 4-6 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Third Man" (1949). Classic mystery thriller about an American writer of pulp Westerns (Joseph Cotton) searching the British sector of postwar Vienna for clues in the death of his old school chum, Harry Lime (Orson Welles). Directed by Carol Reed from a script by Graham Greene, the engrossing result offers a fascinating study in contrasts between the unscrupulous Lime and his naive friend, skillfully abetted by a superior supporting cast (Alida Valli, Trevor Howard, Bernard Lee and Wilford Hyde-White), Robert Krasker's moody photography and the distinctive zither music of Anton Karas. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



