TV program notes -- week of Feb. 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 9 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 9, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "The 92nd Oscars." Live broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood of the Academy Awards ceremony honoring the outstanding film achievements of 2019. Musical performers scheduled to appear include Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.



Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4-6 a.m. EST (EWTN) "International Mass." Mass celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. The liturgy will be rerun 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Battle for Hong Kong." The series "Frontline" goes inside the struggle over the future of Hong Kong, following protesters transformed and radicalized over an eight-month period.



Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live" Host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa welcomes Marian Father Donald Calloway, who encourages Catholics to embrace an active and deep devotion to St. Joseph (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Wild Florida." This episode of the series "Nature" explores the wildlife of the Sunshine State and looks at how experts are battling threats to its ecosystems (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



