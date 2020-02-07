TV film fare -- week of Feb. 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 16. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 16, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Lion in Winter" (1968). Toward the end of her life, Eleanor of Aquitaine (Katharine Hepburn) engages in a running duel with her husband, Henry II of England (Peter O'Toole), over which of their sons should ascend the throne. Director Anthony Harvey does not allow history to get in the way of the principals, whose full-blown performances make absorbing entertainment. Adult themes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "In Which We Serve" (1942). World War II British classic in which the survivors (notably Noel Coward, John Mills and Bernard Miles) of a destroyer sunk in the 1940 battle of Crete recall their lives ashore and at sea, especially in helping rescue British soldiers trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk. Also scripted by Coward, who co-directed with David Lean, the result is an absorbing mix of wartime naval action and the ardors of the home front, with well-defined characters whose human appeal and patriotic fervor have not dimmed over the years. Wartime violence and sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m. EST (Showtime) "District 9" (2009). Exceedingly violent yet powerful science-fiction parable in which, two decades after the arrival in South Africa of an unwelcome race of human-sized but insect-shaped aliens, a bureaucrat (Sharlto Copley) for a multinational corporation charged with relocating them from the titular ghetto to a concentration camp finds his condescending attitude transformed when a chemical accident turns him into a fugitive from the system he previously served. Propelled by Copley's intense performance, director and co-writer Neill Blomkamp's unflinchingly harsh feature debut employs a mock documentary format to create an incisive study of prejudice and societal indifference. Considerable gory violence, including brief torture, pervasive rough and some crude language and a few sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Feb. 22, 8:10-10 p.m. EST (HBO) "Annabelle Comes Home" (2019). Lame third installment in the saga of the titular devilish dolly, set in the early 1970s, opens with her being safely locked away in the home of real-life do-it-yourself demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. But when the couple travel out of town a year later, leaving their 10-year-old daughter (Mckenna Grace) in the care of her teen babysitter (Madison Iseman), the nanny's pal (Katie Sarife), anxious to communicate with her recently deceased father, unwittingly unleashes the figurine fatale with predictable results. Franchise veteran Gary Dauberman penned and helms a mostly gore-free further spinoff of the "Conjuring" series and gives a veneer of Catholicism to the proceedings, though some questionable notions lie embedded beneath it. The upshot will frighten only the skittish. Occult themes, some stylized violence with minimal blood, a couple of gruesome images, much anatomical wordplay, at least one use of rough language, several crude terms. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:15 p.m.-12:32 a.m. EST (Cinemax) "The Hate U Give" (2018). Real-life issues of racial justice are explored in this compelling drama, adapted from Angie Thomas' novel for young adults by screenwriter Audrey Wells and director George Tillman Jr. An African American teen (Amandla Stenberg) divides her time between her mostly black working-class neighborhood and the predominantly white private school she attends, adjusting her personality and behavior to suit each environment. But her uneasy equilibrium is thrown off balance when she witnesses the shooting of a childhood friend (Algee Smith) by a white police officer (Drew Starkey), an event that affects her relationship with one of her two best pals (Sabrina Carpenter) and with her boyfriend (K.J. Apa), both of them white. As an activist (Issa Rae) urges her to go public, a move that would put her at odds with the local drug kingpin (Anthony Mackie), for whom the dead lad was working, she looks to her wise parents (Russell Hornsby and Regina Hall) for guidance. Although passionate in tone, the film maintains credibility by its evenhandedness and ultimately points toward a solution to the problems it portrays that viewers committed to Gospel morality will easily endorse. Brief graphic violence with some gore, nonlethal clashes, a narcotics theme, a scene of urination, numerous mild oaths, at least one use of the F-word, pervasive crude and crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



