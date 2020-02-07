TV program notes -- week of Feb. 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 16 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Feb. 17, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Journey Home." On this episode of the series about Catholic converts, host Marcus Grodi welcomes former Jehovah's Witness Cary Dabney (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos." The series "Frontline" examines Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' ascent to power and the global impact of the empire he built.



Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8-9 p.m. EST (EWTN) "EWTN Live." Father Edward Looney joins series host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa to discuss how Catholics can use the Lenten season to deepen their prayer life and spiritual understanding (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Mighty Weasel." This "Nature" presentation asks whether weasels really deserve their bad reputation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



