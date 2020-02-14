Catholic Schools Foundation honors class of 2020 scholars

BOSTON -- Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) senior scholarship recipients from 20 high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston were honored at a Feb. 7 breakfast hosted by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, Northeast Managing Partner at PwC John Farina, and the Catholic Schools Foundation.



The Celebration of Excellence was held in the Atrium of PwC's Boston office in Boston's Seaport District. Supporters of CSF attended the breakfast to meet and network with the scholars while celebrating their high school achievements.



The senior CSF Scholars were recognized for their accomplishments and hard work over the last four years.



Farina addressed the current seniors, encouraging them to keep pursuing their passions and educational efforts in college and beyond. Taban Manyok, a CSF Scholar senior and star athlete from St. Mary's High School in Lynn, addressed the crowd to share his story, including his experiences as a Sudanese refugee, and thanked the donors who made his scholarship possible.



"This morning, I get the rare opportunity to thank you. Thank you to everyone who gave me a chance and helped me succeed. No words can describe how lucky and fortunate I am. I will always be grateful," said Taban. "My state championship is your state championship. My life after St. Mary's, when I find another next gear to excel to even greater things, will be your life. Without any of you, none of this would have been possible."



Cardinal O'Malley addressed the scholars and CSF supporters with encouragement about the great work of the schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. Students had their photos taken with John Farina of PwC; Michael Reardon, executive director of CSF; Bill Mosakowski, clerk of CSF's Board of Trustees; and Mike Rogers, president of CSF's Board of Trustees and former COO of State Street.



The Inner-City Scholarship Fund is the signature program of the Catholic Schools Foundation. Last year, the Inner-City Scholarship Fund distributed over 4,000 scholarships to students, totaling more than $9 million dollars in tuition support. CSF Scholars have a 100 percent graduation rate and 98 percent college acceptance rate.