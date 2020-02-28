TV program notes -- week of March 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 8 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 8, 3-4:30 p.m. EDT (check local listings) (PBS) "Julia Child's Best Bites." Martha Stewart, Jacques Pepin, Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson and others celebrate the culinary legacy of Julia Child, who died in 2004 aged 91 (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, March 9, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Atheism Roundtable." Former atheists Leah Libreasco Sargeant and Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, a Daughter of St. Paul, discuss their conversion experiences with host Marcus Grodi. Part of the series "The Journey Home" (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, March 11, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." Host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa interviews Gerard Wegemer and Steve Smith, authors of "A Thomas More Sourcebook" (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, March 11, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EDT (History) "Eating History." First two back-to-back episodes of a new 12-part series that follows vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga on their quest to uncover, unbox and eat the oldest, most nostalgic and shocking foods to have survived from the past.



Thursday, March 12, 8:30-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Celtic Woman, The Best of." The Irish ensemble celebrates its 15 years of making music (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



