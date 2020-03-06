Driscoll to step down as Secretary of Institutional Advancement

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston announced this week that Secretary for Institutional Advancement Kathleen Driscoll will be stepping down after 10 years of service with the archdiocese.



Driscoll has accepted the position of senior vice president, chief of philanthropy at UMass Memorial Health Care, a partner of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and will be departing at the end of the month, the archdiocese said.



Driscoll was named Secretary for Institutional Advancement in 2010 and during her tenure started a new shared service development model, Boston Catholic Development Services (BCDS), which annually raises over $23 million. Prior to that, she led the Campaign for Catholic Schools, which has raised more than $100 million to benefit Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Boston.



"I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve the Church and to assist Cardinal Sean (O'Malley) in his ministry as shepherd for the Archdiocese of Boston. It has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful and dedicated colleagues, benefactors and people of faith who love the mission of the Church. We made great progress during challenging times and we are in a better financial position long-term to sustain the many good works of mercy and serving others," Driscoll said.



Several fundraising initiatives experienced significant growth under Driscoll's leadership. The Catholic Appeal, which funds over 50 central ministries as well as parishes and schools, grew by 28 percent. The annual Celebration of the Priesthood Dinner doubled its revenue, raising over $11.2 million for the Clergy Benefit Trust. The archdiocese also launched its first archdiocesan-wide capital campaign in two decades, the Inspiring Hope campaign, which recently moved into its public phase, having raised $150 million toward its $200 million goal.



"Kathleen has been a force for change during her time helping the Church to meet its pastoral and social justice mission. She has helped to reshape the way we raise the much-needed funds to support our parishes, schools and ministries. Her commitment to Christ and the Church has sustained her and inspired others to a ministry of service. We wish her great success as she embarks on her new position and offer our prayers of gratitude for all she does for the people of God," Cardinal Seán O'Malley said.



Patricia Kelleher Bartram has been appointed Interim Secretary for Institutional Advancement. Bartram began her work for the archdiocese in 2007 as associate vice president of development for the Campaign for Catholic Schools. She currently serves as vice president of development for the archdiocese, managing major gifts and parish campaigns, and as president of the Catholic Community Fund and the Catholic Health Foundation.



"I want to thank the cardinal for having the confidence in me to continue the great work we have undertaken under Kathleen's leadership. Kathleen and I have been long time colleagues and friends so while it is difficult to see her move on, we are blessed with the strong foundation she established during her time with the archdiocese," Bartram said.