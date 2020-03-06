Cardinal announces launch of 2020 Catholic Appeal

BRAINTREE -- The 2020 Catholic Appeal is set to be announced in parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston during the weekend of March 7-8. The appeal supports the archdiocese's 51 central ministries, 110 Catholic schools, and 283 parishes.



In a statement, Cardinal Seán O'Malley connected support of the Catholic Appeal with observing the season of Lent.



"In this Lenten season of reflection and prayer, we look forward with great hope and anticipation to furthering Christ's mission to serve the least among us while passing on our faith to future generations. We are blessed with many thriving ministries in the Archdiocese of Boston that allow us to continue this important work," Cardinal O'Malley said.



The Catholic Appeal makes up almost 50 percent of the archdiocese's budget, the remainder of which is funded by other philanthropic sources and fees for various services, programs, and resources.



"When we live our faith together, we are part of something much bigger than ourselves. We can do great things," Kathleen Driscoll, secretary for Institutional Advancement, said.



In addition to supporting parishes and schools, the Catholic Appeal also funds programs and resources available to anyone in a community. These include three Pregnancy Help Centers, 24 groups that provide palliative care services, and 64 faith-community nurses.



"The work of the appeal enables us to serve those who turn to the Church for assistance," Driscoll said.



"The generosity of those contributing to the Appeal has an immediate impact on these efforts," she added.



Catholic Appeal envelopes will be available in church pews during Commitment Weekend, March 14-15, so that churchgoers can make a gift or pledge at Mass.



More information, as well as the option of donating online, is available at BostonCatholicAppeal.org.