TV program notes -- week of March 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 15 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 15, 1:30-2:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Celebrate St. Patrick." The life of one of Ireland's most beloved saints is celebrated in this special combining sacred and secular Irish music (TV-Y -- all children).



Tuesday, March 17, 8-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Niall Ferguson's Networld." Premiere of all three episodes of this miniseries in which host Niall Ferguson, author of "The Square and the Tower," explores the surprising history of social media (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, March 18, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Hope: Our Lady of Knock." Historical docudrama recounting the events leading up to and following the apparition of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, St. John the Evangelist and the Eucharistic Christ in Knock, Ireland in 1897 (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, March 20, 9-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Turandot." This episode of the series "Great Performances at the Met" showcases a production of Giacomo Puccini's final opera starring soprano Christine Goerke. Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.