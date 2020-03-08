Pope creates new, expanded human resources department

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis has authorized the establishment of an expanded and centralized human resources department that will now encompass all Vatican-related institutions and entities, like the Vatican bank.



The new general management office of personnel will absorb the responsibilities of the current personnel office, which handles staff members of all the Vatican dicasteries and offices connected with the Holy See, the Vatican said in a press release March 6.



The central office will also handle staff connected with every other entity dependent upon or connected with the Vatican, such as the Vatican bank, various maintenance departments, administrative departments, chapters, foundations, organizations and guesthouses.



It will have "strategic, inspectorial and actionable powers"; and be in charge of coordination, management and oversight, the Vatican said.



The new department will be headed by a director, who has yet to be appointed, and will come under the authority of the Secretariat of State's section for general affairs. The department will work closely with the Secretariat for the Economy, the main office governing Vatican City State and other major departments dealing with personnel, employment and the retirement system.



The new measure had been proposed by the pope's Council of Cardinals and Council for the Economy and is part of the ongoing reform of the Roman Curia, the Vatican statement said.