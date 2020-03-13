TV film fare -- week of March 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 22. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. EDT (A&E) "The Mummy" (1999). Spirited horror adventure set in 1920s Egypt where a treasure hunting Yank (Brendan Fraser) and an archaeological librarian (Rachel Weisz) inadvertently revive a 3,000-year-old mummy (Arnold Vosloo) whose evil powers of destruction seemingly know no bounds. Writer-director Stephen Sommers stuffs the lavishly shot action movie with spooky special effects and a comical tone that generally adds up to rousing, old-fashioned entertainment. Recurring stylized violence and fleeting partial nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Sunday, March 22, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "I Married a Witch" (1942). Amusing romantic fantasy in which a witch (Veronica Lake) returns to torment a descendant (Fredric March) of the Puritan elder responsible for her execution 270 years before but, despite her devilish father (Cecil Kellaway), she falls in love with him instead. Director Rene Clair puts the wacky premise to good comic effect with multiple misunderstandings and simple but witty special effects in a tale of love conquering wickedness. Comic sexual situations and innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Sunday, March 22, 11:52 a.m.-2:22 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Rudy" (1993). Earnestly portrayed true story of Daniel Ruettiger (Sean Astin), a youth so determined to play football for Notre Dame in the 1970s he overcame his slight physical stature, mediocre athletic ability, poor grades and lack of emotional or financial support from his family to gain admission to the university and wear the uniform of the Fighting Irish. David Anspaugh's narrowly focused direction results in an inspirational but overly sentimental story in which one can admire the young man's bulldog tenacity yet find the movie rather humorless. Numerous football field skirmishes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, March 25, 8-10:15 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "The Holiday" (2006). Generally appealing romantic comedy about a wedding columnist (Kate Winslet) in the English countryside and a movie-trailer producer (Cameron Diaz) in Los Angeles whose failed romances find them swapping homes and continents over Christmas, leading to the former falling in love with a film composer (Jack Black) and the latter with the columnist's brother (Jude Law). Writer-director Nancy Meyers elicits heartfelt performances from all, and there's a strong affirmation of family and concern for the elderly, though some of today's permissive attitude, but not overt sexual content, is inherent in the script. Some rough and crude words, implied premarital relationships, light innuendo and banter, a chaste bedroom scene and mild domestic violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Friday, March 27, 9:15-11:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Dinner at Eight" (1933). Classic comedy-drama in which a desperate shipping magnate (Lionel Barrymore) on the verge of bankruptcy hosts a dinner party, among whose invited guests are a rich but ruthless businessman (Wallace Beery), his earthy wife (Jean Harlow), a witty former stage headliner (Marie Dressler) and a fading alcoholic movie star (John Barrymore). Director George Cukor unfolds the plot in a series of character vignettes put over by an all-star cast that confronts Depression woes with irony, satire and comic misunderstandings. Implied marital infidelity, sexual innuendo and a suicide. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, March 28, 9:45-11:35 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "In Time" (2011). Though stylish, this sci-fi thriller fails to follow through on its chilling premise of a dystopian society in which everyone is genetically engineered to die at age 26 unless they can add more time to their biological clock. So time becomes the only currency. After receiving a chronological windfall, a previously impoverished factory worker (Justin Timberlake) flees the ghetto and, together with a mogul's daughter (Amanda Seyfried), attempts to redistribute wealth to the have-nots. Writer-director Andrew Niccol tries to distract the audience from analyzing the details of his intriguing scenario, but his film plays like a glossy fashion spread with a social conscience. Nongraphic action violence, including gunplay, a suicide, a glimpse of rear female nudity, several nonmarital sexual situations, at least one instance each of profanity and rough language, several crude terms, some innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



