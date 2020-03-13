TV program notes -- week of March 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 22 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, March 23, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Journey Home." On this episode of the conversion-themed series, host Marcus Grodi welcomes former evangelical Protestant Sarah Christmyer (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, March 23, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Rescue List." In filmmakers Alyssa Fedele and Zachary Fink's documentary, two children recovering from enslavement to fishermen aid their rescuer on another mission. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, March 24, 8-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story." The history of an Atlanta public housing community raises critical questions about race and poverty (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, March 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Annunciation." The eucharistic liturgy for the feast of the Annunciation, broadcast from Nazareth (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



