Boston Archdiocesan Catholic schools to close for two weeks

Here is the text of a statement from Thomas W. Carroll, Superintendent of Schools of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, released March 13 announcing the closing of all Archdiocese of Boston parish schools and archdiocesan elementary and high schools for two weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.







In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and after conferring with Cardinal Seán, all Archdiocese of Boston parish schools and Archdiocesan elementary and high schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. On an ongoing basis, we will consider whether this period needs to be extended further.







All closed Catholic schools are urged to make their best effort to provide ongoing learning and provide meals to any students eligible for free or reduced priced lunch. These meals should be offered to students without entering the building; box meals are allowed.







The following 77 parish and Archdiocesan elementary and high schools are directed to be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27:







· Archbishop Williams High



· Arlington Catholic High



· Austin Preparatory



· Bishop Fenwick High



· Blessed Sacrament



· Cardinal Spellman High



· Cathedral High



· Cheverus



· Cristo Rey Boston



· East Boston Central Catholic



· Holy Name



· Immaculate Conception - Lowell



· Immaculate Conception - Marlborough



· Immaculate Conception - Newburyport



· Immaculate Conception - Revere



· Lawrence Catholic Academy



· Lowell Catholic



· Lowell Catholic High



· Matignon High



· Msgr. James J. Haddad



· Our Lady of Perpetual Help/Mission Grammar



· Our Lady of the Assumption



· Our Lady's Academy



· Quincy Catholic Academy



· Sacred Heart - Lynn



· Sacred Heart - Roslindale



· Sacred Heart - Weymouth



· Sacred Hearts - Haverhill



· South Boston Catholic Academy



· St. Agatha



· St. Agnes



· St. Anthony



· St. Augustine



· St. Brendan



· St. Bridget - Abington



· St. Bridget - Framingham



· St. Catherine of Siena



· St. Charles



· St. Columbkille



· St. Francis of Assisi



· St. Francis Xavier



· St. Jerome



· St. John - Boston



· St. John Paul II Catholic Academy - Columbia



· St. John Paul II Catholic Academy - Lower Mills



· St. John Paul II Catholic Academy - Neponset



· St. John the Baptist



· St. John the Evangelist - Canton



· St. John the Evangelist - Wellesley



· St. Joseph - Holbrook



· St. Joseph - Medford



· St. Joseph - Needham



· St. Joseph - Wakefield



· St. Louis



· St. Mary - Winchester



· St. Mary Jr/Sr High



· St. Mary of the Annunciation - Danvers



· St. Mary of the Annunciation - Melrose



· St. Mary of the Assumption



· St. Mary of the Hills



· St. Michael - Lowell



· St. Michael - North Andover



· St. Monica



· St. Patrick - Roxbury



· St. Patrick - Stoneham



· St. Paul



· St. Paul's Choir



· St. Peter



· St. Pius V



· St. Raphael



· St. Rose



· St. Sebastian's



· St. Theresa - Somerville



· St. Theresa - West Roxbury



· Ste. Jeanne d'Arc



· The Saints Academy



· Trinity Catholic Academy