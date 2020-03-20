TV program notes -- week of March 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 29 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "In Concert: Bach's St. Matthew's Passion." This classic work depicts the capture and crucifixion of Christ, in part using the words of Scripture (TV-Y -- all children).



Sunday, March 29, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song." Ceremony honoring country music star Garth Brooks (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Monday, March 30, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "One Child Nation." Filmmakers Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang's documentary examines the history and rippling impact of China's former one-child policy (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, April 1, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." Father William Saunders explores the joys and blessings of Easter with series host Father Mitch Pacwa (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



