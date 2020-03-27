TV film fare -- week of April 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 5. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, April 5, 9:21 a.m.-12:51 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Troy" (2004). Epic-scale rendering of the Trojan War, loosely based on Homer's "The Iliad," which chronicles the siege and eventual sack of Troy by an invading Greek army, beginning with Paris (Orlando Bloom) spiriting away Helen (Diana Kruger) from her husband, King Menelaus of Sparta (Brendan Gleeson), and culminating in the Greeks using the infamous wooden horse to seal the fate of the doomed city. While crowded with clashing armies, director Wolfgang Petersen's demythologized retelling of the ancient tale is, at its core, an intimate story of two soldiers, the near-invincible Achilles (Brad Pitt) and his valiant Trojan counterpart, Hector (Eric Bana), which, though set amid sweeping sword-and-sandal spectacle, remains grounded in human drama. Much intense battlefield violence and several implied sexual encounters with partial nudity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Sunday, April 5, 12:15-2 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993). After hearing a Seattle widower (Tom Hanks) and his boy (Ross Malinger) on a syndicated radio talk show on Christmas Eve, a young reporter (Meg Ryan) feels irresistibly drawn to the man even though she is engaged and lives in Baltimore. Director Nora Ephron turns in a highly appealing if unabashedly romantic love story about singles and families, liberally sprinkled with comic moments. Some mild sexual references and a live-in relationship. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Monday, April 6, 10:15-midnight EDT (TCM) "The Paleface" (1948). Wild West comedy in which a tenderfoot with a mail-order degree in dentistry (Bob Hope) is tricked into marrying Calamity Jane (Jane Russell), who uses his dental practice as a cover while searching for a gang supplying guns to the Indians. Directed by Norman Z. McLeod, the comic action is fueled by zany sight gags and zippy one-liners, with Hope in top form as the cowardly hero and there's even an amusing, Oscar-winning song, "Buttons and Bows." Stylized violence and sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Tuesday, April 7, 8-10:33 p.m. EDT (Lifetime) "Madea's Big Happy Family" (2011). Tyler Perry -- who wrote and directed this screen adaptation of his eponymous play -- puts on the muumuu again as the always short-tempered character of the title. Here, Madea's appealingly gentle niece (Loretta Devine) learns she has terminal cancer and tries to gather her three adult children (Natalie Desselle Reid, Shannon Kane and Shad "Bow Wow" Moss) at her house to tell them the bad news. But the grown siblings are all locked in dysfunctional relationships, while one -- a recently released ex-con -- also is dabbling once more in the drug dealing that landed him in jail. Worthy themes of mutual respect between spouses, deference to adults on the part of youngsters and familial unity are sometimes lost amid questionable comic characterizations and a flurry of slaps upside the head. Marijuana use, some adult humor, fleeting crass language, slapstick violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, April 7, 9-11 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Traitor" (2008). Astute espionage thriller centered on a deeply religious, Sudanese-born Muslim American (Don Cheadle) who once served as a U.S. special operations officer in Afghanistan, but whom two FBI agents (Guy Pearce and Neal McDonough) now suspect of terrorism, in part because of his ties to a Yemeni jihadist (Said Taghmaoui). Writer-director Jeffrey Nachmanoff's engaging study of conflicting loyalties and identities probes significant moral problems about the use of violence as its protagonist struggles to sort through his competing allegiances. Moderate action violence, one use of the F-word and some crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Friday, April 10, 8-10:33 p.m. EDT (Lifetime) "Miracles From Heaven" (2016). Remarkable fact-based story of a 10-year-old Texas girl (Kylie Rogers) who develops a rare, painful and incurable disease that prevents her body from digesting food. Though her parents (Jennifer Garner and Martin Henderson) are both churchgoers, persistent Mom -- after struggling to obtain a correct diagnosis and access to the care of a kindly specialist (Eugenio Derbez) -- loses her faith in the face of her daughter's current torment and impending death. Yet a startling, almost inexplicable, turnaround awaits her. While it's clearly designed for believers, and sometimes feels padded, director Patricia Riggen's squeaky-clean drama minimizes neither its protagonist's crisis of doubt nor the larger mystery of innocent suffering. Mature themes, potentially upsetting incidents and medical procedures. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, April 11, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Wizard of Oz" (1939). Dorothy rides her tornado to the magic land over the rainbow in director Victor Fleming's classic that skyrocketed Judy Garland's career and has given generations of families prime entertainment again and again. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating was G -- general patronage. All ages admitted.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



