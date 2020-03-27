TV program notes -- week of April 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 5 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 5, 4-6:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday From Rome With Pope Francis." Live broadcast from Vatican City as Pope Francis celebrates the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, followed by the Angelus. The events will be rerun 7-9:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 5, noon-1:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Palm Sunday Mass" The Mass for Palm Sunday, broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday. April 7, 8-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Gene: An Intimate History" First half of a two-part look at the history of the human genome. The program concludes Tuesday, April 14, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, April 8, 8-9 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Remarkable Rabbits." This episode of the series "Nature" focuses on the many species of rabbits and the scientists working to save them from extinction (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, April 9, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Chrism Mass in Rome With Pope Francis." Pope Francis celebrates the chrism Mass in a live broadcast from the Vatican (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, April 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper From Rome." Pope Francis presides at this Mass scheduled to be celebrated in the Italian capital's Velletri Correctional Facility (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, April 9, 5:30-8:15 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper." Broadcast live from National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, April 10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Celebration of the Lord's Passion From Rome." Pope Francis presides over the solemn celebration of the Lord's Passion, live from Vatican City (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, April 10, 2:30-5 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Liturgy of the Lord's Passion." From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.



Friday, April 10, 8-9:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Way of the Cross From Rome." Pope Francis presides over the Stations of the Cross, broadcast from the Coliseum (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, April 11, 2:30-5 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Vigil Mass." Live broadcast from Rome as Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil Mass (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, April 11, 8-10:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Easter Vigil Mass." Liturgy celebrated at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



