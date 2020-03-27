'The English Game,' streaming, Netflix

NEW YORK (CNS) -- "Downton Abbey" fans, rejoice. Julian Fellowes, the creator of the beloved ITV and PBS series, has returned to the small screen with a brand-new historical drama, "The English Game." The six-part miniseries is streaming now on Netflix.



Although Fellowes is listed as one of three creators, five executive producers and seven screenwriters, his trademark elements are easily discernable -- including lavish production values, soapy plot lines, a clash between the haves and have-nots and references to real-life events.



Sports fans (the eponymous game is football, i.e., soccer) will enjoy the action on the field. Positive messages about family, friendship and good sportsmanship abound, and there's a welcome pro-life plot line. But occasional profane and crude language as well as adult themes place the show out of bounds for young viewers.



Co-directed by Birgitte Staermose and Tim Fywell, this is a more focused and intimate saga than "Downton Abbey," with an earlier setting. It's 1879 Victorian England, when football was in its infancy, a game created by upper-class gentlemen who attended posh schools like Eton and Harrow.



The Football Association (F.A.) governs the rules for the purely amateur competition. One member, Arthur Kinnaird (Edward Holcroft), also happens to be the best player on the best team, the Old Etonians.



As football has grown in popularity, especially in northern mill towns and in Scotland, working-class teams have challenged the old guard for dominance. These players have little patience for rules and share a scrappier, more aggressive style.



What ensues is akin to "Upstairs, Downstairs" but on a football pitch instead of in a London townhouse. The Super Bowl of the sport is the F.A. Cup, and the story opens at the quarterfinal match between the Old Etonians and Darwen Football Club.



Darwen is an industrial town in Lancashire. There, cotton mill owner and team sponsor James Walsh (Craig Parkinson) has assembled star athletes from among his own employees.



Walsh also has stacked the deck. In defiance of F.A. rules prohibiting paid athletes, he has poached Scottish players Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie) and Jimmy Love (James Harkness) to come and play for Darwen with the promise of a generous paycheck.



The quarterfinal ends in a shocking tie, and although the Old Etonians win the rematch, Darwen has broadcast its burning ambition. The old guard sees a threat, and nefarious schemes are hatched.



Off the field, "The English Game" delves into the private lives of the two star players, who come from vastly different worlds. Suter is desperate to rescue his mother and sisters in Glasgow, where they suffer abuse by his alcoholic father, Douglas (Michael Nardone).



At the same time, a rival club owner, John Cartwright (Ben Batt), wants to poach Suter for his team. Unbeknownst to Suter, his girlfriend, Martha (Niamh Walsh), has had a fling with the married Cartwright and borne his child.



At the other end of the economic spectrum, Kinnaird struggles to emerge from the shadow of his domineering father (Anthony Andrews), who runs the bank where he works. His inability to focus on anything beyond football frustrates his reform-minded wife, Alma (Charlotte Hope).



When Alma suffers a miscarriage of their much-hoped-for child, it drives the couple further apart. But it also awakens a compassionate urge in Alma, who comes to support a charitable home for unwed expectant mothers.



The facility is managed by none other than Cartwright's wife, Lydia (Kelly Price), who is unaware of her husband's infidelity. Alma's altruism, in turn, inspires a transformation in her spouse.



As the other sudsy plot lines enter the rinse cycle, this one will linger with viewers because of its refreshingly compassionate depiction of unfortunate women who wish to have and keep their babies -- in spite of pressure from a black-market adoption ring.



And what about the high-stakes competition? It's safe to say that the denouement of "The English Game" is one that would make Rocky Balboa proud.



McAleer is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



