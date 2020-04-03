Spring fundraisers impacted by pandemic

A graphic from Catholic Charities illustrates food pantry demand as of the week of March 27. Pilot photo/courtesy Catholic Charities

Related Reading New system allows parish giving while Masses are suspended





BRAINTREE -- In the face of the social restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic schools, charities, and other organizations have found themselves having to alter plans for fundraising galas that were scheduled to be held this spring.



Most organizations are faced with three options: postponement, cancellation, or transition to a virtual event.



The Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus decided to cancel their 2020 gala, which was scheduled for May 7.



Ann Marie Houston, the province's director of stewardship programs and events, explained that the gala is more of a reunion than a fundraiser.



"It's an event about the connections between the Jesuits and the people who have been so influenced by them," she said in a March 30 interview.



Funds to support the formation of Jesuits are raised through ticket sales and sponsorships prior to the event. Houston said they had already raised about 60 percent of their goal.



Other organizations, such as schools and charities, cannot afford to simply cancel their events. In fact, some are seeking additional donations to make up for the economic hardships caused by COVID-19.



St. John's Preparatory High School in Danvers decided to postpone its April 4 scholarship gala until Sept. 17. In the meantime, the school will work to create opportunities for donors to support scholarships in the current year as well as fiscal year 2021.



"A lot of families are going to be impacted by the financial implications of COVID-19 and whatever other economic situation happens in the macro picture," headmaster Edward Hardiman said March 31.



He said that now is "an important time to support Catholic education."



"This is a really important time for donors to look at the potential of how they can support and impact in a positive way, not just the institutions, but especially students and families and to provide this opportunity for them," Hardiman said.



Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston was set to hold multiple fundraisers this spring. Its Laboure Center Spring Reception, originally scheduled for April 30, has been postponed. However, its Spring Celebration, scheduled for May 19, is moving to a virtual format. The theme of the celebration is also changing to focus on Catholic Charities' response to the coronavirus outbreak.



Pat Hewett, vice president for advancement for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston, said her organization decided against postponing the Spring Celebration because "the urgency is now. The need is now."



"We've decided with this event we can't wait, we've got to plow forward and make it work. And, fortunately, our donors and partners so far seem really on board with that," Hewett said in a March 31 interview.



Although Catholic Charities' childcare services have been shut down in accordance with Governor Charlie Baker's orders, Catholic Charities has continued operating its shelters and food pantries.



Hewett said they are optimistic that they will reach their fundraising goal of $1.2 million.



"Part of our optimism comes from the fact that the nature of this crisis really dovetails with the work that we do," Hewett said.



The Catholic Schools Foundation also decided to go virtual for its 30th annual Inner-City Scholarship Fund Gala on April 2. This event is the foundation's largest single source of financial support.



"This (pandemic) is going to be catastrophic for the families and, in turn, for the schools," Michael Reardon, executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, said in a March 27 interview.



The program was to feature a student performance, video presentations, and a student speaker. Viewers were to be able to send donations via text during the program.



"I think people are looking for positive things to see and to be part of and to know they're making a difference," Reardon said.



In a letter to supporters, dinner chair Mike Minogue and ICSF chair Peter S. Lynch said that 65 percent of students who benefit from the Inner-City Scholarship Fund are from homes with only one parent, who may now be expected to work from home while also caring for children whose schools have closed. The CSF is therefore requesting additional donations to an emergency fund to help families facing economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Minogue and Lynch announced that they matched their planned donations for this emergency fund.



"It's impressive to see the generosity of people, and we're going to need to count on that going forward," Reardon said.