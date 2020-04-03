New system allows parish giving while Masses are suspended

A screenshot of the new online donation page that allows Catholics in the Archdiocese of Boston to make contributions to their parish while Masses are suspended, even to those parishes that did not previously have online giving. Pilot photo/BostonCatholic.org

Related Reading Spring fundraisers impacted by pandemic





BRAINTREE -- The desire to take care of one another during the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and the inability to join together at local Catholic churches for Masses has inspired a grassroots movement for parishioners to rally around their local parishes. ''90 Days Now -- For Your Parish" is a newly launched three-month campaign spearheaded by a member of the laity to help support parishes while churches are temporarily closed but while the need for parish services continues.



The Archdiocese of Boston has supported the movement by creating an easy-to-use, online payment mechanism through which donors can make a gift directly to the parish of their choice. This 90-day program offers support now by providing a way to make a daily commitment in addition to regular weekly donations. The online system, available at bcatholic.sites.bostoncatholic.org/90DaysYourParish, is especially helpful for parishes that do not currently have the ability to accept online donations.



"Cardinal Seán has spoken eloquently about the importance of taking care of one another, especially as we face the unprecedented challenges of this crisis," said John Corcoran, a parishioner at St. Paul Parish in South Hamilton who proposed the initiative.



Corcoran is founder of Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions. He is also Chair of the Board of iCatholic Media, which oversees CatholicTV and The Pilot.



"I am very grateful that parishioners who can now have the ability to step up in this way to support their pastors and parishes. Our parishes are always there for us, and most do not have cash reserved sufficient to compensate for the lack of weekly contributions. This is a great way for parishioners to be supportive during this difficult time," Corcoran said.



"Our parishes need us," said Greg and Colleen Tocci of St. Mary Parish in Holliston. "We are so happy to support our parish in its work through the 90 Days Now -- For Your Parish initiative," they added.



"This is a remarkable effort in support of our pastors and parishes and we are truly grateful for the response," said Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley. ''In particular we extend our gratitude to John Corcoran, the Tocci family and the many lay leaders who are helping our parishes with this initiative. This pandemic presents serious challenges to our local communities and the essential work of our social service agencies because of the increased demand and financial stress. Also, many of our parishes are facing very significant need for assistance that will continue even after are able to reopen our churches."



When parishioners make a donation through the "90 Days Now -- for Your Parish" link, the funds go directly into their parish's savings account and will be promptly available for their parish's needs.



"I am very grateful for the generosity of those who have kindly supported our parishes in this way and at this critical time," said Father Scott Euvrard of St. Anthony Parish in Cohasset. "Online giving is so important for parishes as we continue our work, and as we prepare for the day when we can once again be together."