Eight Boston priests test positive for COVID-19

Six retired priests and two parish priests have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, archdiocesan spokesman Terrence Donilon said in an April 1 statement. According to Donilon, the two parish priests have already recovered and have already completed their quarantine period.



Donilon said the archdiocese is monitoring the condition of the retired priests who "are receiving excellent care at home and in the hospital."



"They have been, are now and will continue to be, tested as needed and, in every case, the prescribed quarantines are strictly observed for the protection of all, including their caregivers. There is a team both tracking and reporting every suspected case, whether through symptoms or exposure, and constant proactive monitoring of the retired priests," he said.



The archdiocese said state and federal agencies have been notified of the diagnoses and that the archdiocese is following the applicable guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.



Those who have had recent contact with the priests have also been notified.



"We pray for these priests that they are returned to health as quickly as possible. And we pray for all of our people who are suffering from this disease. Every day our priests, women and men religious and lay staff serve an essential mission in our parishes, schools, ministries and the wider community. As is widely understood, COVID-19 does not discriminate in who or how it attacks," said Donilon.