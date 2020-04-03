TV film fare -- week of April 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 12. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, April 12, noon-4 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Ben-Hur" (1959). Director William Wyler's classic Hollywood epic follows the Jewish prince of the title (Charlton Heston) after he's betrayed by his boyhood Roman friend (Stephen Boyd) and subjected to much misery until finally achieving retribution for all his suffering. The narrative's conventional melodrama is transformed by the grand scale of its spectacle, especially the chariot race, and by the stirring performances of its principals who manage to overcome the story's cliches and stereotypes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Sunday, April 12, 8-10:03 p.m. EDT (Lifetime) "A Question of Faith" (2017). Sober religious drama in which a minister (Richard T. Jones) grapples with a tragedy involving his young son (Caleb T. Thomas) that shakes his fundamental beliefs. As he gradually discovers that the mishap has linked his family's fate with those of several strangers, including a restaurant owner (Jaci Velasquez), her daughter (Karen Valero) and a cash-strapped contractor (C. Thomas Howell), the clergyman benefits from the steady support and guidance of his wise wife (Kim Fields). Director Kevan Otto leavens the sometimes tearful proceedings with upbeat gospel music. Though the plot of his film, as written by Ty Manns, is farfetched in some of its details, audiences will appreciate its showcasing of a strong marriage, as well as its emphasis on forgiveness and interracial harmony. Mature themes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, April 15, 6-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Top Hat" (1935). Stylish musical romance between a hoofer (Fred Astaire) and a socialite (Ginger Rogers) starts with comic misunderstandings in London, then goes on to ever more zany encounters in Venice. Director Mark Sandrich keeps the lightweight proceedings on the boil, with only the dance routines and Irving Berlin songs providing any substance. Sexual innuendo and frivolous treatment of marriage. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Saturday, April 18, 4:30-7 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Ocean's Eleven" (2001). Sleek caper in which a recently paroled convict (George Clooney) rounds up 10 other thieves (including Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Carl Reiner and Don Cheadle) to rob three major Las Vegas casinos owned by a ruthless entrepreneur (Andy Garcia) who's dating the convict's ex-wife (Julia Roberts). Though director Steven Soderbergh treats larceny lightheartedly, the breezy remake brings together a good-looking, all-star cast with a slick story that zips along jauntily, providing escapist entertainment. Fleeting sexual references, some profanity and a few instances of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (The 2004 sequel, "Ocean's Twelve," follows 7-10 p.m. EDT)



Saturday, April 18, 10 p.m.-midnight EDT (Cinemax) "Revolutionary Road" (2008). Impeccably filmed and acted adaptation of Richard Yates' greatly lauded 1961 novel about an unhappy suburban Connecticut couple (Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) torn between middle-class inertia and fulfilling their youthful aspirations by uprooting to Paris. Director Sam Mendes takes a strikingly stylized approach to the repressed 1950s milieu, and the story speaks powerfully to the restrictive conformity of that era, but the thematic material -- including adultery and abortion -- and sporadically strong language may not be to every taste. Extreme domestic discord, rough language and profanity, adultery, brief upper female nudity, abortion references, two nongraphic sexual encounters and heavy smoking. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



