TV program notes -- week of April 12, 2020

Sunday, April 12, 4-6 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday." Pope Francis celebrates the Mass for Easter, live broadcast from Rome. The liturgy will be rerun 7-9 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 12, 6-6:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "'Urbi et Orbi': Message and Blessing." Pope Francis delivers his Easter blessing to the city of Rome and the world. The event will re-air 9-9:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 12, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT "Easter Sunday Mass." The eucharistic liturgy for Easter from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 12, 8-10 p.m. EDT (A&E) "Biography: Dolly." A profile of country music singer and songwriter Dolly Parton.



Sunday, April 12, 10 p.m.-midnight EDT (A&E) "Willie Nelson: American Outlaw." This special showcases a tribute concert for musician Willie Nelson in Nashville, Tennessee. Performers include George Strait, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Norah Jones and the Little Willies.



Monday, April 13, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Bedlam." In this documentary, filmmaker and psychiatrist Kenneth Paul Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to learn the personal stories of those afflicted by mental illness. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-MA -- mature audiences only).



Wednesday, April 15, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Blood Sugar Rising." A look at the diabetes epidemic, a national health crisis affecting 100 million Americans (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



