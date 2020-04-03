'Unorthodox,' streaming, Netflix

NEW YORK (CNS) -- By turns profoundly affecting and unfortunately banal, the four-episode limited series "Unorthodox" is streaming now on Netflix -- in Yiddish and English.



Created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski and directed by Maria Schrader, the show is based on Deborah Feldman's 2012 memoir "Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots."



That subtitle should serve as a warning that the program involves material suitable for adults only, including sexuality, nudity, prostitution, same-sex relationships, vulgarity and references to the Holocaust. In fact, even many grownups may prefer to select other programming.



The series takes viewers into the world of the Satmar Hasidim in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Popular culture and current events have, in recent years, revealed to outsiders more about such tightly woven, ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, known for their strict and literal observance of the Torah.



But this isn't a monolithic world. By contrast to the Zionist Lubavitch group, for instance, the Satmar community -- the roots of which date back to 1905 Hungary -- opposes the existence of the state of Israel.



Some within the Hasidic world, however, have rebelled against rules they perceive to be arbitrary. Esther "Esty" Shapiro (Shira Haas) -- Feldman's stand-in -- is one such person.



When viewers first encounter Esty, she's 19, pregnant with her first child and planning to leave her husband, Yakov "Yanky" Shapiro (Amit Rahav), and move to Berlin.



Thanks to her estranged mother, Leah Mandelbaum (Alex Reid), Esty has German citizenship. Having never been out of New York, though, Esty lands in Berlin without a place to stay or a way to support herself.



When the family discovers where Esty is, their rabbi, Reb Yossele (Eli Rosen), dispatches Yanky and his worldly cousin Moishe Lefkovitch (Jeff Wilbusch) to bring Esty home. Arriving in the German capital, the men question Leah, who works as a nursing assistant at an old-age home there, as to the runaway's whereabouts.



Flashbacks interspersed with current action reveal what Esty's life was like in Williamsburg -- and what prompted her daring departure. Thus we learn of her arranged marriage, her initiation into her faith and her joyous wedding celebration. We also discover that, once married, just one thing was expected of Esty: to give her husband children.



Esty, however, found marital relations difficult. And, unsurprisingly, her apparent inability to become pregnant frustrated Yanky, who seriously contemplated a divorce. As Esty puts it, she feels: "God expected too much of me. Now, I need to find my own path."



Having taken piano lessons from teacher Nina Decker (Isabel Schosnig) back in New York -- despite Yanky's objections -- when an opportunity presents itself for her to obtain a scholarship to attend a Berlin music conservatory, Esty believes she has found her path.



Haas' deeply sympathetic and emotionally resonant performance grounds "Unorthodox." The Israeli actress, who stars in another popular, similarly themed Netflix program, "Shtisel," adroitly conveys her callow character's terror and wonder, despair and hope as she abruptly recalibrates to her bold new universe.



In a surprisingly tender performance, Rahav also shines. Perhaps the show's most evocative moment occurs when Yanky appears in the audience at his wife's conservatory audition.



Listening to her achingly rendered version of a Hebrew wedding song, Yanky seems to see and hear Esty as if for the first time. And the desperate entreaty by which he tries to win Esty back will deeply move viewers.



"Unorthodox" doesn't always reach these high points, however. When Moishe, for example, introduces Yanky to a prostitute, this adds an unsavory element that's out of sync with the rest of the series. Watching Yanky and Esty's repeated attempts at physical intimacy also comes across as creepy and gratuitous.



During such scenes, the program finds itself on a par with all too many other dodgy TV offerings. That's a shame because, at its occasional best, "Unorthodox" succeeds wonderfully.



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



