TV film fare -- week of April 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 19.



Sunday, April 19, 9-10:40 a.m. EDT (Showtime) "Dan in Real Life" (2007). Steve Carell shines as the widowed father of three girls who takes them to a family reunion at his parents' rambling house in Rhode Island, and while there falls in love with an empathetic woman (Juliette Binoche) he meets in a bookstore, only to learn she's the girlfriend of his younger brother (Dane Cook). Also on the plus side of director Peter Hedges' leisurely paced, likable but only mildly amusing film are the positive depiction of Carell's large, loving family and the almost total lack of objectionable elements. But the basic setup seems contrived, the ostensible romance earthbound, and the formulaic script not terribly funny. Mild innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Sunday, April 19, 9:45 p.m.-12:15 a.m. EDT (TCM) "The Hustler" (1961). Fine character study of a small-time pool shark (Paul Newman) who muffs his chance to make it to the big time by crumbling under the pressure of playing against a top veteran (Jackie Gleason), then gets a second chance when he falls for a troubled woman (Piper Laurie) and gets the backing of a manipulative gambler (George C. Scott). Director Robert Rossen captures the smoky netherworld of seedy pool rooms and the tension of the gambling action. But it's the ensemble performances that sustain interest in this downbeat portrait of a loser and his struggle to be something more. Several scenes of stylized violence, including an off-screen suicide, shady activities and a live-in relationship. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Tuesday, April 21, 7-11:30 p.m. EDT (AMC) "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003). Lavish final chapter of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy trilogy set in the mythic realm of Middle-earth. The third film brings to completion the quest of a humble hobbit (Elijah Wood) to destroy the Ring of Power coveted by the dark lord Sauron, while his comrades (including Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen) stave off the annihilation of mankind by leading a last-stand resistance against an army of Sauron's evil minions. Seamlessly blending grand-scale special-effects sequences with dramatically nuanced performances, director Peter Jackson scores a crowning achievement, as visually spectacular as it is emotionally satisfying. And though the good-versus-evil, sword-and-sorcery saga touches on transcendent themes such as mortality, free will and divine providence, the crowded narrative affords little time for clarifying exposition, which may leave those unfamiliar with the books or the two earlier movies overwhelmed. Extended battlefield violence and a few frightening scenes. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Tuesday, April 21, 8-10 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "A Dog's Journey" (2019). This sequel to 2017's "A Dog's Purpose" once again follows a beloved pet (voiced by Josh Gad) through a number of lives as he bonds with the granddaughter of the man (Dennis Quaid) who in youth rescued and adopted him. As she journeys through childhood (Emma Volk, Abby Rider Fortson) and adolescence (Kathryn Prescott), the repeatedly reincarnated canine does everything he can to protect her from danger and bring love into her life. With a screenplay by W. Bruce Cameron (based on his novel), Maya Forbes, Cathryn Michon and Wallace Wolodarsky and directed by Gail Mancuso, the film celebrates family, reconciliation and loyalty. A nongraphic scene of attempted sexual abuse, a car accident, thematic material that could be confusing for kids. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, April 25, 5:45-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "A Face in the Crowd" (1957). Cautionary tale about an Arkansas drifter (Andy Griffith) whose homespun appeal is discovered by a local radio producer (Patricia Neal), then goes on to become a national television star but his ambitious ego and nasty disposition ultimately make him a dangerous political force. Directed by Elia Kazan from Budd Schulberg's savvy script, the result takes a close look at the media's power to influence and manipulate, a theme given credibility by Griffith's chilling two-faced performance, though the story itself grows increasingly contrived and predictable. Sexual situations and innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



