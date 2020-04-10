TV program notes -- week of April 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 19 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 19, 10-11 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Divine Mercy Celebration." Divine Mercy Sunday festivities and Mass celebrated by Archbishop Gintaras Grusas, live from the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Vilnius, Lithuania (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 19, 1:30-3 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy." The celebration of Mass for the feast of Divine Mercy, live from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, April 21, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Coronavirus Pandemic." The series "Frontline" looks at the government response to the coronavirus.



Tuesday, April 21, 10-11 p.m. EDT (A&E) "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?" Premiere of a documentary series examining what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to jail -- told from the perspective of the defendant, his or her legal team and family members. In this episode -- titled "Wife Killer or Self-Defense?" -- a man is accused of shooting his spouse.



Friday, April 24, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "International Jazz Day From Australia." More than two dozen artists participate in an international celebration of jazz music (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



