'Deadwater Fell,' streaming, Acorn

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Along with other roles, Scottish actor David Tennant is known for portraying blunt detective inspector Alec Hardy on the popular ITV/PBS series "Broadchurch." As Dr. Tom Kendrick in "Deadwater Fell," by contrast, he finds himself on the other end of a police investigation.



Daisy Coulam, who created the highly regarded sleuthing series "Grantchester," played the same role behind the scenes of this murder mystery, which first aired on Britain's Channel 4 in January. Currently streaming on Acorn, the show was directed by Lynsey Miller.



Exceedingly grim, the four-hour miniseries also sometimes lapses into questionable taste. Thus, in addition to the violent crimes integral to its plot and the drug use it portrays, the program's sexual content includes the depiction of multiple adulteries, nudity and needlessly explicit dialogue. It's a strong brew, even for adults.



From the outset, Coulam's script establishes a dichotomy between the sunny perception of life in the remote Scottish village of Kirkdarroch and the dark realities unsettling the bucolic routine of this fictional community.



The stunningly beautiful landscape against which the town is set -- and which Neus Olle's striking cinematography embellishes -- seems soothing. Yet images of a thoroughly charred and hollowed-out country estate and an erratically driven car turning over, accentuated by Natalie Holt's spooky musical score, prefigure trouble ahead.



The series backtracks to show us how the house we've seen got that way. The family home of Kirkdarroch's town physician, the aforementioned Tom Kendrick, it's consumed in a mysterious nighttime blaze that claims the lives of Kendrick's wife, Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three young daughters and from which Tom himself barely -- indeed nearly miraculously -- escapes.



Physically and psychologically traumatized by his repeated attempts to rescue the family, local police Sgt. Steve Campbell (Matthew McNulty) nonetheless takes an active part in the subsequent investigation. A pair of more seasoned officers, Chief Inspector Spencer Collins (Gordon Brown) and detective constable Gemma Darlington (Laurie Brett) arrive from Glasgow to direct the hunt.



Early scrutiny focuses on Kate. She was driving the car we've earlier seen flip and was charged with drunk driving. She was taking antidepressants, moreover, and purchased the padlock that prevented her daughters from escaping the flames.



As for Tom, the affair he was carrying on with Steve's wife -- and Kate's fellow pre-K teacher and best friend -- Jess (Cush Jumbo) naturally arouses police suspicion. So, too, does his medical training since the victims had been injected with insulin.



Then there's Steve. He, too, had access to insulin because Jess is dependent on it. Additionally, in his resentment toward Tom, Steve is not above tampering with witnesses. He accordingly coerces Dylan (Lewis Gribben), a troubled Kirkdarroch resident notorious for walking around town in his underwear, to lie about what he saw on the night of the fire.



A good crime procedural must strike a delicate balance. On the one hand it should sympathetically -- yet honestly -- depict the flawed criminologists pursuing justice. On the other, it ought to help viewers understand how ordinary people can be driven to do terrible things.



But "Deadwater Fell" seems more interested in the amorality and depravity of its characters than in the proper resolution of the enquiry it chronicles.



This reflects a distressingly widespread tendency in contemporary television to "push the envelope" by going darker. Perhaps fearing that audiences may become blase, producers seem to feel the need to up the ante gratuitously in an effort to shock them.



Thus to arson must be added the drugging of the victims and sordid physical encounters -- some of them empty of commitment, others flouting marital vows -- must be portrayed graphically. Every page of dialogue, too, must be loaded down with vulgarities.



The majestic background against which it's set may be appealing. But the surfeit of such elements in "Deadwater Fell" will soon weary those few grown viewers for whom the program is acceptable.



- - -



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.