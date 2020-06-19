Congratulations, graduates of the Class of 2020

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all members of the Class of 2020, who graduated from Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, most graduations planned for May and June have been rescheduled to be held over the summer. Some have already taken place in an online format. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.



Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 166th commencement took place on Saturday, May 30. Delivering the salutatory address was Martina Maximovich and the valedictory, Lana Sukkar. Addressing the graduates as the guest speaker, via zoom, was Hope Griffin, former campus minister. Diplomas were presented to 34 graduates.



Archbishop Williams, Braintree



A drive-through ceremony took place on the evening of May 22, the original date planned for graduation. The 68th commencement is planned for Thursday, July 30. Delivering the salutatory address will be Amanda Lorusso and the valedictory, Sallyrose Savage. The commencement speaker will be principal Michael Volonnino. Diplomas will be presented to 110 graduates. The class this year is the first to include 17 seniors who began in the first seventh-grade class in 2014.



Arlington Catholic High School



Commencement is planned for Saturday, Aug. 29. The salutatorian is Ryan Brown and valedictorian is Sage Chircu. Diplomas will be awarded to 152 graduates.



Austin Prep, Reading



A combined graduation Mass and awarding of diplomas took place on Friday, May 29, with Bishop Mark J. O'Connell presiding. The Mass was outside, at Father Seymour Field. Delivering the salutatory address was Jenna Albanese and the valedictory address was delivered by Cat Bravo. Diplomas were presented to 154 graduates.



Bishop Fenwick, Peabody



The 58th commencement took place on Friday, May 22, in the evening on the grounds of the school in an outdoor socially-distanced, drive-through ceremony. On a stage set up for the occasion, the salutatory address was presented by Abby Carr and the valedictory address was presented by Maya Kanj. The graduates, in groups, were called up to pick up their diplomas. Diplomas were presented to 134 graduates.



Boston College High School



The 156th commencement is planned for Thursday, July 31. Addressing their classmates as student speakers will be Tomas Trejo and Thomas Potts, president of the student council. Diplomas will be presented to 273 graduates. The commencement speaker will be Jack Shields '79, founder and chairman of Shields Health Solutions.



Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



A virtual ceremony and motorcade of all the graduates took place on the grounds of the school on Thursday evening, May 21. A more formal ceremony for the 59th commencement is planned for the summer. The salutatorian is Alexander Sateriale and the valedictorian is Gabriella Boutiette. There are117 graduates in the Class of 2020.



Cathedral High School, Boston



The 89th commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 30, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in a virtual, online format. The salutatory address was presented by Adama H. Bangura and the valedictory address was presented by Katherine Then. The Vigor in Arduis Award was presented to Rasaun Harrison. Addressing the graduates was Head of School Dan Carmody and Donna L. Gittins, representing the Class of 1970. Diplomas were presented to 57 graduates.



Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



The 60th commencement took place on Thursday, May 21, in a virtual ceremony and Mass at St. Mary Church in Dedham. Delivering the salutatory address was Devin Smith and the valedictory address was delivered by Reid Gutz. Diplomas were presented to 122 graduates. In the afternoon, the graduates participated in a car procession on the grounds of the school as faculty and staff applauded.



Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



On May 30-31, 326 graduates were presented their diplomas at home. The class valedictorian is Sean Vumbaco. Co-salutatorians are Mia Haynes and Surabhi Keesara. The official 82nd graduation ceremony is planned for Sunday, July 26.



Cristo Rey, Boston



A virtual commencement ceremony took place on Saturday, June 6. The salutatory address was presented by two graduates: Nicole Pimentel and Jessica Daviega, and the valedictory address by Ashley Mejia. Diplomas were presented to 73 graduates.



Fontbonne Academy, Milton



Graduates arrived in a motorcade procession and received their diplomas individually as faculty and staff applauded on Friday afternoon, June 5. The event was filmed and was part of a virtual ceremony for the 63rd commencement on Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. Addressing their classmates as honor speakers were Rebecca Gozzo, Christie Louis, and Gabrielle Dedier. Representing the Class of 1970 as guest speaker was Susan Cochrane Camera. Diplomas were presented to 64 graduates. Another celebration for the Class of 2020 is planned for Thursday, July 23.



Lowell Catholic High School



The 31st commencement took place on Saturday morning, June 6, outside in the parking lot of St. Margaret Hall on the school's campus in Lowell. Delivering the salutatory address was Shawn M. O'Connor and the valedictory address was presented by Phillip Bach-Luong Tran. Diplomas were presented to 87 graduates.



Malden Catholic High School



The 85th commencement is planned for Saturday, Aug. 1, outside at Brother Gilbert Stadium. There are 97 graduates in the class of 2020. The class salutatorian is Ciro Carbone and the valedictorian is Michael Sekenski. Other events, some in a virtual format, took place in May and June to honor the graduates.



Matignon High School, Cambridge



A virtual graduation took place on Thursday, May 21. Delivering the salutatory address was Natalie Bett and the valedictory address was given by Alyssa Morgan. Diplomas were presented to 92 graduates. The 72nd commencement is planned for Thursday, August 13.



Mt. Alvernia High School, Newton



The 91st commencement is planned for Friday, July 17. Salutatorian is Maria Cortez and valedictorian is Emma Canning. Diplomas will be presented to 41 graduates.



Newton Country Day School



The 140th commencement is planned for Thursday, July 30, on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address will be Grace Ryan, and delivering the valedictory address will be Faith Ellis. Diplomas will be presented to 59 graduates.



Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



The 167th commencement is planned for Saturday, Aug. 1. The salutatory address will be presented by Isabella Golemme and the valedictory address by Fiona Mensching. Diplomas will be presented to 89 graduates.



Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Lawrence



Graduation took place on Saturday, June 6, at an outdoor ceremony in the school parking lot. Diplomas were presented to 69 graduates as they arrived with their families and posed for pictures with school officials. The class salutatorian is Shanil Perez and the valedictorian is Courtney Chau. Another celebration for the Class of 2020 is planned for Monday, July 27. In September, the school will be moving to the campus of the closed Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen.



Presentation of Mary Academy, Methuen



A virtual graduation ceremony took place on Friday, May 29. Delivering the salutatory address was Olivia Alvino and delivering the valedictory address was Eva Fabino. Also addressing the class as honor essayist was Ben Hoa Ton That and commencement speaker was Head of School Rose Marie Redman. Diplomas were presented to 44 graduates in the final commencement as the school closes at the end of the school year.



Sacred Heart High School, Kingston



A graduation Mass and awarding of diplomas is planned for Monday, June 29. There are 38 graduates in the Class of 2020. The salutatory address will be presented by Lily Lonergan and the valedictory address by Paulina Spacek. Addressing the graduates will be alumnus Marie Bruninghaus. This is the final graduation as the school closes at the end of the school year.



St. John Prep, Danvers



Diplomas were hand-delivered to graduates in May. The 110th commencement is planned for Sunday, Aug. 2, on the grounds of the school. Co-valedictorians are Mitchell Robson and Andrew Bouchie and the salutatorian is Zekai Lin. Diplomas will be presented to 284 graduates.



St. Joseph Preparatory High School, Brighton



The eighth commencement is planned for Thursday, June 25, in two parts at the school. In the morning, a ceremony with music and speeches will take place at the school. Delivering the salutatory address will be two graduates, Cecilia Morello and Sanaya Panthaki and the valedictory address will be delivered by T. J. Nolan. Addressing the graduates will be Nancy Frates, mother of the late Peter Frates. In the afternoon, the graduates will arrive at the school in a motorcade procession and will individually be presented their diplomas from Ms. McCarvill and Mr. Ward, the co-head of the school. There are 71 in the Class of 2020.



St. Mary High School, Lynn



Diplomas were hand-delivered to graduates on the planned date of graduation, May 20, and there were other events held in a virtual online format.



An outdoor graduation ceremony is planned for Thursday, July 30, at Manning Field in Lynn in the evening. There are 115 in the class. The class salutatorian is Isabelle Leo and the valedictorian is Erin Powers.



St. Sebastian, Needham



The 76th commencement will take place on Thursday, July 30. There are 68 students in the graduating Class of 2020. Patrick McDonald is the valedictorian and Michael Colgan is the salutatorian. The commencement speaker will be Nicholas Soivilien '98.



Ursuline Academy, Dedham



Graduation is planned for Sunday, Aug. 2, on the grounds of the school.



The salutatory address will be presented by Caroline Crooks and the valedictory by Allison Meyers. Diplomas will be presented to 91 graduates.



Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood



The 54th commencement is planned for Saturday morning, July 25, on the grounds of the school. Delivering the salutatory address will be Kevin M. O'Brien and the valedictory, Benjamin J. Karasco. The class this year includes the first seventh-grade class that enrolled in September 2014. Diplomas will be presented to 212 graduates.