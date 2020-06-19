Winchester church closes after volunteer tests positive for coronavirus

St. Eulalia Church in Winchester announced June 11 that the church with be closed for two weeks for deep cleaning and the parish priests will quarantine after a volunteer at Mass tested positive for the coronavirus. Pilot file photo

WINCHESTER -- The archdiocese announced on June 11 that a volunteer at St. Eulalia Parish in Winchester has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a two-week shutdown of the church while its leaders stay in quarantine and the building undergoes a deep cleaning.



A statement on the parish website said the individual was present at the parish's 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 6, and the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 7. As of June 17, the statement said the individual had not been hospitalized.



The archdiocese said in a June 11 statement that the volunteer had "been engaged in helping with Masses in recent weeks and has been in contact with the clergy and some staff. We join with the parish in praying for a return to health for the person infected and for all who may have been exposed to the virus."



"The pastor has informed the parish community of the need for all of the affected individuals to quarantine for two weeks; thus, requiring the Church to temporarily close beginning immediately. A deep clean will be undertaken. The parish has been consistent with the sanitizing process, maintaining proper social distance, wearing masks, and following the guidance of the Archdiocese of Boston Pandemic Response Team," the archdiocese said.



Among those quarantining are parish administrator Father John Kiley and senior priest in residence Father James Savage, as well as "those individuals who came in 'close contact' with the volunteer."



The parish has been in contact with the Winchester Department of Health and is working with the archdiocese to "respond appropriately and completely" to the situation. Parishioners should receive information within the two-week shut-down about when the church will be able to reopen. In the meantime, the parish will continue to stream Masses online, the archdiocese said.