TV program notes -- week of June 28, 2020

Fireworks over the Capitol will be part of the PBS special "A Capitol Fourth 2020" airing July 4, 2020. (CNS photo/PBS)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of June 28 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, June 29, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul." Pope Francis celebrates the Solemn Mass of Sts. Peter and Paul, live from Rome. The liturgy will be rerun 3-5 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, June 29, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "And She Could Be Next." First installment of a documentary from filmmakers Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia tracking the political efforts of a group of women of color. The film concludes Tuesday, June 30, 9-10:30 p.m. EDT. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Saturday, July 4, 8-9:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "A Capitol Fourth 2020." This musical special showcases a celebration of America's 244th birthday based in Washington. Actor and producer John Stamos hosts (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



