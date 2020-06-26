TV program notes -- week of July 5, 2020

This is a scene from "The Vote" airing on PBS Monday, July 6, 9-11 p.m. EDT. The program concludes Tuesday, July 7, 9-11 p.m. EDT. (CNS photo/PBS)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of July 5 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, July 5, 9-11 p.m. EDT (History) "America: Our Defining Hours." First episode of a three-part miniseries looking at how the United States has weathered moments of crisis throughout its history. The series continues Sundays 9-11 p.m. EDT through July 19.



Sunday, July 5, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Jesus and the Dead Sea Scrolls." John Bergsma and a panel of experts discuss the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the far-reaching impact they've had on the world's understanding of the Bible, Jesus Christ and the early church. Part of the series "Franciscan University Presents" (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, July 6, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Vote." First half of a two-part "American Experience" presentation exploring the challenges facing the women's suffrage movement in the years leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment. This episode focuses on the period from 1906 to 1915. The program concludes Tuesday, July 7, 9-11 p.m. EDT (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, July 8, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this episode of the series, host Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa welcomes poet, professor and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Dana Gioia (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, July 8, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "PBS Newshour Presents - China: Power and Prosperity." This special examines the future of China's relationship with the United States (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.



