TV program notes -- week of July 26, 2020

This is a photo from the TV show "Advocate." It airs Monday, July 27, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT on PBS. (CNS photo/PBS)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of July 26 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available.



Monday, July 27, 10-11:30 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Advocate." Filmmakers Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche's documentary chronicles the work of Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, known for her decades-long defense of Palestinians. A "POV" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, July 28, 5-5:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Good News for Marriage." Ryan and Mary-Rose Varret, founders of the marriage enrichment movement Witness to Love, discuss their virtues-based vision for Catholic marriage preparation. Part of the series "The Choices We Face" (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, July 29, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "EWTN Live." On this episode of the series, Father Mitch Pacwa welcomes fellow Jesuit priest and author Father Joe Laramie (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, July 30, 10-11 p.m. EDT (A&E) "60 Days In: Narcoland." Premiere of a nine-part miniseries in which participants from a variety of backgrounds go undercover to learn how drug cartels have infiltrated America's Heartland.



